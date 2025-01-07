iifl-logo-icon 1
Veljan Denison Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,234.8
(1.61%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

73.56

82.79

96.21

76.86

yoy growth (%)

-11.14

-13.94

25.16

-4.24

Raw materials

-28.14

-25.59

-35.15

-24.96

As % of sales

38.25

30.92

36.53

32.48

Employee costs

-6.89

-7.36

-7.34

-7.85

As % of sales

9.37

8.89

7.63

10.21

Other costs

-25.07

-28.25

-25.85

-20.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.07

34.12

26.87

27.29

Operating profit

13.45

21.57

27.84

23.06

OPM

18.28

26.05

28.94

30

Depreciation

-4.6

-3.92

-2.74

-2.56

Interest expense

-0.42

-0.78

-1.11

-1.8

Other income

1.81

1.25

0.83

0.71

Profit before tax

10.23

18.11

24.82

19.4

Taxes

-2.11

-4.67

-8.54

-4.89

Tax rate

-20.62

-25.82

-34.42

-25.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.12

13.43

16.27

14.51

Exceptional items

-1.27

0

0

0

Net profit

6.85

13.43

16.27

14.51

yoy growth (%)

-48.97

-17.45

12.14

15.72

NPM

9.31

16.22

16.91

18.88

