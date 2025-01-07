Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
73.56
82.79
96.21
76.86
yoy growth (%)
-11.14
-13.94
25.16
-4.24
Raw materials
-28.14
-25.59
-35.15
-24.96
As % of sales
38.25
30.92
36.53
32.48
Employee costs
-6.89
-7.36
-7.34
-7.85
As % of sales
9.37
8.89
7.63
10.21
Other costs
-25.07
-28.25
-25.85
-20.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.07
34.12
26.87
27.29
Operating profit
13.45
21.57
27.84
23.06
OPM
18.28
26.05
28.94
30
Depreciation
-4.6
-3.92
-2.74
-2.56
Interest expense
-0.42
-0.78
-1.11
-1.8
Other income
1.81
1.25
0.83
0.71
Profit before tax
10.23
18.11
24.82
19.4
Taxes
-2.11
-4.67
-8.54
-4.89
Tax rate
-20.62
-25.82
-34.42
-25.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.12
13.43
16.27
14.51
Exceptional items
-1.27
0
0
0
Net profit
6.85
13.43
16.27
14.51
yoy growth (%)
-48.97
-17.45
12.14
15.72
NPM
9.31
16.22
16.91
18.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.