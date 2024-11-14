Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Veljan Denison Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024 and 2. Any other matters with the permission of the Chair The unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated)for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 are enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Veljan Denison Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Draft Notice and Directors Report of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 2. Holding of 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to fix time date place and other statutory requirements connected with the AGM 3. Fix the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend which was recommended by the Board in its meeting held on May 23 2024 4. The appointment of Scrutinizer for e-voting for the AGM 5. Any other items with the permission of the Chair. 1. Approved the notice of calling of 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 and other AGM related matters and 2. Approved the closure of Register of Members and Share transfer Books from 21st September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company as well as the payment of Dividend recommended by the Board in its meeting held on 23.05.2024 subject to approval of members in the ensuing AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results & A.G.M. The Unaudited results (standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 12 May 2024

Veljan Denison Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 2.To consider and recommend the Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for financial year 2023-2024 and 3. Any other items with the permission of the Chair. The Board in its meeting held today recommended a dividend of Rs.17/- per equity share of rs.10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024 The Audited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 are enclosed the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, the 23rd day of May, 2024 had inter-alia: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024. ( A copy of the same already submitted) 2. Recommended a dividend of Rs. 17/- per equity share (i.e. 170%) of Rs. 10/- each on the present issued capital of Rs. 2.25 crores for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

Veljan Denison Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company. VELJAN DENISON LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 30 Mar 2024 to consider Bonus is Re-schedule and to be held on 30 Mar 2024. Veljan Denison Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company The adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 30.03.2024 to consider the proposal to issue bonus shares to the shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.03.2024) In the meeting held today i.e. March 30, 2024, The Board approved the following: 1. Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date. 2. Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 3,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore only) to Rs. 6,00,00,000/- (Rupees Six Crore only) divided into 60,00,000 (Sixty Lacs only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each and consequent alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. Alteration of Article 3 of the Articles of Association of the Company and also a new set of clauses in the Articles of Association of the Company aligning with Table F of Schedule I of the Companies Act, 2013. Read less.. The Board recommended a Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024