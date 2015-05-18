iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Venkat Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

3.4
(-4.76%)
May 18, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Venkat Pharma Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

4.99

4.99

4.99

4.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.53

-7.48

-7.44

-7.38

Net Worth

-2.54

-2.49

-2.45

-2.39

Minority Interest

Debt

19.22

19.2

16.19

16.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.68

16.71

13.74

13.8

Fixed Assets

0.85

0.87

0.89

0.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.13

0.13

0

0

Networking Capital

15.69

15.7

12.83

12.86

Inventories

2.02

2.14

2.14

2.14

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

12.73

12.73

12.73

12.74

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.25

2.25

2.35

2.45

Sundry Creditors

-0.53

-0.53

-4.08

-4.08

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.78

-0.89

-0.31

-0.39

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

16.68

16.71

13.74

13.8

Venkat Pharma Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Venkat Pharma Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.