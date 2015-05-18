Venkat Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
4.99
4.99
4.99
4.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.53
-7.48
-7.44
-7.38
Net Worth
-2.54
-2.49
-2.45
-2.39
Minority Interest
Debt
19.22
19.2
16.19
16.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.68
16.71
13.74
13.8
Fixed Assets
0.85
0.87
0.89
0.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.13
0
0
Networking Capital
15.69
15.7
12.83
12.86
Inventories
2.02
2.14
2.14
2.14
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
12.73
12.73
12.73
12.74
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.25
2.25
2.35
2.45
Sundry Creditors
-0.53
-0.53
-4.08
-4.08
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.78
-0.89
-0.31
-0.39
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
16.68
16.71
13.74
13.8
