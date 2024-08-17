Summary

Venkat Pharma Ltd manufactures and exports pharmaceutical products in India. The company manufactures Pharmaceutical Finished Doses, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Nutraceuticals or Dietary Supplements.The companys products include active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as omeprazole powder, omeprazole magnesium, lansoprazole powder, esomeprazole magnesium trihydrate, rabeprazole sodium, pantoprazole sodium sesiquihydrate, olanzapine, citalopram hydrobromide, celecoxib, itraconazole, guaiphenesin verapamil glibenclamide, ciprofloxacin HCL and ofloxacin.The company also offers pharmaceutical formulation intermediates, including omeprazole pellets, lansoprazole pellets, itraxonazole pellets, domperidone pellets, diltiazem pellets, guaiphenesin granules, guaiphenesin granules, dried ferrous sulphate pellets, zinc sulphate pellets, folic acid pellets, pantoprazole pellets, esomeprazole magnesium pellets, rabeprazole pellets, and venlafaxine hydrochloride pellets.In addition, the company provides finished dosages, such as anti bacterial products, anti-hypertensive, NSAIDS and cephalosporins, as well as anti-arthritis, anti-depressants, lipid lowering agent, anti-diabetic, anti-psychotics, anti-pyritic, anti-malarial, anti-TB, and anti-arthritic products. Further, they offer nutraceuticals, over-the-counter products for regulated markets, branded formulations, generic formulations, and dietary supplements.Venkat Pharma

Read More