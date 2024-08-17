SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹3.72
Prev. Close₹3.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.72
Day's Low₹3.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
4.99
4.99
4.99
4.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.53
-7.48
-7.44
-7.38
Net Worth
-2.54
-2.49
-2.45
-2.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
38.75
EBIT growth
21.57
Net profit growth
21.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
CH Sri Saila Babu
Chairman
A Ramkrishna
Director
M Ranga Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Venkat Pharma Ltd
Summary
Venkat Pharma Ltd manufactures and exports pharmaceutical products in India. The company manufactures Pharmaceutical Finished Doses, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Nutraceuticals or Dietary Supplements.The companys products include active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as omeprazole powder, omeprazole magnesium, lansoprazole powder, esomeprazole magnesium trihydrate, rabeprazole sodium, pantoprazole sodium sesiquihydrate, olanzapine, citalopram hydrobromide, celecoxib, itraconazole, guaiphenesin verapamil glibenclamide, ciprofloxacin HCL and ofloxacin.The company also offers pharmaceutical formulation intermediates, including omeprazole pellets, lansoprazole pellets, itraxonazole pellets, domperidone pellets, diltiazem pellets, guaiphenesin granules, guaiphenesin granules, dried ferrous sulphate pellets, zinc sulphate pellets, folic acid pellets, pantoprazole pellets, esomeprazole magnesium pellets, rabeprazole pellets, and venlafaxine hydrochloride pellets.In addition, the company provides finished dosages, such as anti bacterial products, anti-hypertensive, NSAIDS and cephalosporins, as well as anti-arthritis, anti-depressants, lipid lowering agent, anti-diabetic, anti-psychotics, anti-pyritic, anti-malarial, anti-TB, and anti-arthritic products. Further, they offer nutraceuticals, over-the-counter products for regulated markets, branded formulations, generic formulations, and dietary supplements.Venkat Pharma
