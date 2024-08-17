iifl-logo-icon 1
Venkat Pharma Ltd Share Price

3.4
(-4.76%)
May 18, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Venkat Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

3.72

Prev. Close

3.57

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.72

Day's Low

3.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Venkat Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Venkat Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Venkat Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:14 AM
Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.35%

Non-Promoter- 77.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Venkat Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

4.99

4.99

4.99

4.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.53

-7.48

-7.44

-7.38

Net Worth

-2.54

-2.49

-2.45

-2.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

38.75

EBIT growth

21.57

Net profit growth

21.39

No Record Found

Venkat Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Venkat Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

CH Sri Saila Babu

Chairman

A Ramkrishna

Director

M Ranga Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Venkat Pharma Ltd

Summary

Venkat Pharma Ltd manufactures and exports pharmaceutical products in India. The company manufactures Pharmaceutical Finished Doses, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Nutraceuticals or Dietary Supplements.The companys products include active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as omeprazole powder, omeprazole magnesium, lansoprazole powder, esomeprazole magnesium trihydrate, rabeprazole sodium, pantoprazole sodium sesiquihydrate, olanzapine, citalopram hydrobromide, celecoxib, itraconazole, guaiphenesin verapamil glibenclamide, ciprofloxacin HCL and ofloxacin.The company also offers pharmaceutical formulation intermediates, including omeprazole pellets, lansoprazole pellets, itraxonazole pellets, domperidone pellets, diltiazem pellets, guaiphenesin granules, guaiphenesin granules, dried ferrous sulphate pellets, zinc sulphate pellets, folic acid pellets, pantoprazole pellets, esomeprazole magnesium pellets, rabeprazole pellets, and venlafaxine hydrochloride pellets.In addition, the company provides finished dosages, such as anti bacterial products, anti-hypertensive, NSAIDS and cephalosporins, as well as anti-arthritis, anti-depressants, lipid lowering agent, anti-diabetic, anti-psychotics, anti-pyritic, anti-malarial, anti-TB, and anti-arthritic products. Further, they offer nutraceuticals, over-the-counter products for regulated markets, branded formulations, generic formulations, and dietary supplements.Venkat Pharma
