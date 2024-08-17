Venkat Pharma Ltd Summary

Venkat Pharma Ltd manufactures and exports pharmaceutical products in India. The company manufactures Pharmaceutical Finished Doses, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs) and Nutraceuticals or Dietary Supplements.The companys products include active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as omeprazole powder, omeprazole magnesium, lansoprazole powder, esomeprazole magnesium trihydrate, rabeprazole sodium, pantoprazole sodium sesiquihydrate, olanzapine, citalopram hydrobromide, celecoxib, itraconazole, guaiphenesin verapamil glibenclamide, ciprofloxacin HCL and ofloxacin.The company also offers pharmaceutical formulation intermediates, including omeprazole pellets, lansoprazole pellets, itraxonazole pellets, domperidone pellets, diltiazem pellets, guaiphenesin granules, guaiphenesin granules, dried ferrous sulphate pellets, zinc sulphate pellets, folic acid pellets, pantoprazole pellets, esomeprazole magnesium pellets, rabeprazole pellets, and venlafaxine hydrochloride pellets.In addition, the company provides finished dosages, such as anti bacterial products, anti-hypertensive, NSAIDS and cephalosporins, as well as anti-arthritis, anti-depressants, lipid lowering agent, anti-diabetic, anti-psychotics, anti-pyritic, anti-malarial, anti-TB, and anti-arthritic products. Further, they offer nutraceuticals, over-the-counter products for regulated markets, branded formulations, generic formulations, and dietary supplements.Venkat Pharma Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company in the year 1989. In the year 1992, the company started manufacturing and sales of Pharma products. In the year 1994, they entered into international market.In the year 1995, the company became a public limited company and issued IPO in the year 1996. In the year 1997, the company was listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange. In the year 2001, the company stated manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients. In the year 2002, they strengthened the bottom line by trimming down less profitable products & markets. Also, they initiated expansions in regulated markets.In January 2005, the company entered into an agreement with UPHA Corporation of Malaysia for manufacturing and supplying branded formulations to be marketed in different countries. In November 2005, they secured orders worth USD 4 lakh for the supply of vitamins and dietary supplement products in the US market.