Venkat Pharma Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Development:
The Indian Pharmaceutical Industry today is in the front rank of Indias science based industries with wide ranging capabilities in the complex filed of drug manufacture and technology. The Asia-Pacific market also expanded rapidly over the past few years, as the development of innovative drug delivery systems has played a key role in drug formulation and in enhancing the profitability of existing patents.
Opportunities and Threats:
Driven by the knowledge skills, growing enterprise, low costs, improved quality and demand (domestic and international) the pharmaceuticals sector has witnessed a tremendous growth over the past few years. However, the Company is unable to do any business as the factory is under closure.
Internal Control systems and their adequacy:
The company has internal and external audit systems in place. The control system of the company consists of standard practices and processes, an appropriate audit program and a risk monitoring system.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.