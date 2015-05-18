Venkat Pharma Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Development:

The Indian Pharmaceutical Industry today is in the front rank of Indias science based industries with wide ranging capabilities in the complex filed of drug manufacture and technology. The Asia-Pacific market also expanded rapidly over the past few years, as the development of innovative drug delivery systems has played a key role in drug formulation and in enhancing the profitability of existing patents.

Opportunities and Threats:

Driven by the knowledge skills, growing enterprise, low costs, improved quality and demand (domestic and international) the pharmaceuticals sector has witnessed a tremendous growth over the past few years. However, the Company is unable to do any business as the factory is under closure.

Internal Control systems and their adequacy:

The company has internal and external audit systems in place. The control system of the company consists of standard practices and processes, an appropriate audit program and a risk monitoring system.