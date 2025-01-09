Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Management Discussions

a) Outlook:

The Directors are exploring possibilities of alternative business proposals.

b) Segment wise Performance:

The Company does not have business activity during the period.

c) Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The Company has an in- h o u s e Internal Control System, commensurate with the Size, Scale and Complexity of its Operations.

d) Financial performance with respect to operations:

During the year, the Company incurred losses of Rs. 6.45 Lakhs in the absence of business activity.