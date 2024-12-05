iifl-logo-icon 1
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

19.69
(1.97%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

19.69

Prev. Close

19.31

Turnover(Lac.)

2.01

Day's High

19.69

Day's Low

19.69

52 Week's High

19.31

52 Week's Low

6.27

Book Value

-1.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 76.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.24

5.24

5.24

5.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.89

-5.95

-6.18

-8.03

Net Worth

-0.64

-0.71

-0.94

-2.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.47

0.15

0

0.25

yoy growth (%)

212.02

0

-100

-86.57

Raw materials

-0.31

-0.09

0

-0.24

As % of sales

67.2

60.93

0

94.21

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.1

-0.05

-0.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.26

-0.24

-0.24

-0.49

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

-0.14

0.01

-0.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

212.02

0

-100

-86.57

Op profit growth

6.49

-1.4

-60.68

346.75

EBIT growth

10.95

-0.86

-50.68

256.19

Net profit growth

15.28

-2.01

-81.87

868.92

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

N Krishnaniah

Independent Director

Meena Kumari Pilli

Non Executive Director

Swapneswar Mishra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandan Grover

Independent Director

Mr Reddeppa Gundluru

Independent Director

D. Rakesh Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited, (VDPL) was initially incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name and style of Yenkay Medico Private Limited, on 28 September, 1998. The Company thereafter changed its name to Yenkey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Private Limited on 18 January, 1995. It became a Public Limited Company on February 3, 1995 with Yenkey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited. Finally, the Company changed its name to Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited on April 13, 2009. For the past six months, Company focused on establishing chain of Medical Stores with a brand name as Ananya Pharma under the Venmax Drugs & Pharma Limited, with the backing support of Formulations plant (Suzichem Labs). Initially, the Company engaged in the business of pharmaceutical products, drug intermediaries & APIs etc. The Company is engaged in the business of IT & ITES services.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹10.32 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 0 and -10.74 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹6.27 and ₹19.31 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 199.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.14 %
Institutions - 0.15 %
Public - 76.72 %

