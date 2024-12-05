Summary

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited, (VDPL) was initially incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name and style of Yenkay Medico Private Limited, on 28 September, 1998. The Company thereafter changed its name to Yenkey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Private Limited on 18 January, 1995. It became a Public Limited Company on February 3, 1995 with Yenkey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited. Finally, the Company changed its name to Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited on April 13, 2009. For the past six months, Company focused on establishing chain of Medical Stores with a brand name as Ananya Pharma under the Venmax Drugs & Pharma Limited, with the backing support of Formulations plant (Suzichem Labs). Initially, the Company engaged in the business of pharmaceutical products, drug intermediaries & APIs etc. The Company is engaged in the business of IT & ITES services.

