SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹19.69
Prev. Close₹19.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.01
Day's High₹19.69
Day's Low₹19.69
52 Week's High₹19.31
52 Week's Low₹6.27
Book Value₹-1.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.24
5.24
5.24
5.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.89
-5.95
-6.18
-8.03
Net Worth
-0.64
-0.71
-0.94
-2.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.47
0.15
0
0.25
yoy growth (%)
212.02
0
-100
-86.57
Raw materials
-0.31
-0.09
0
-0.24
As % of sales
67.2
60.93
0
94.21
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.1
-0.05
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.26
-0.24
-0.24
-0.49
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.14
0.01
-0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
212.02
0
-100
-86.57
Op profit growth
6.49
-1.4
-60.68
346.75
EBIT growth
10.95
-0.86
-50.68
256.19
Net profit growth
15.28
-2.01
-81.87
868.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
N Krishnaniah
Independent Director
Meena Kumari Pilli
Non Executive Director
Swapneswar Mishra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandan Grover
Independent Director
Mr Reddeppa Gundluru
Independent Director
D. Rakesh Reddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited, (VDPL) was initially incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name and style of Yenkay Medico Private Limited, on 28 September, 1998. The Company thereafter changed its name to Yenkey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Private Limited on 18 January, 1995. It became a Public Limited Company on February 3, 1995 with Yenkey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited. Finally, the Company changed its name to Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited on April 13, 2009. For the past six months, Company focused on establishing chain of Medical Stores with a brand name as Ananya Pharma under the Venmax Drugs & Pharma Limited, with the backing support of Formulations plant (Suzichem Labs). Initially, the Company engaged in the business of pharmaceutical products, drug intermediaries & APIs etc. The Company is engaged in the business of IT & ITES services.
The Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹10.32 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 0 and -10.74 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹6.27 and ₹19.31 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 199.24%.
