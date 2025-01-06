iifl-logo-icon 1
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.08
(1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.47

0.15

0

0.25

yoy growth (%)

212.02

0

-100

-86.57

Raw materials

-0.31

-0.09

0

-0.24

As % of sales

67.2

60.93

0

94.21

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.1

-0.05

-0.06

As % of sales

45.83

66.88

0

23.43

Other costs

-0.19

-0.19

-0.18

-0.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.8

129.96

0

219.99

Operating profit

-0.25

-0.23

-0.24

-0.61

OPM

-53.85

-157.78

0

-237.64

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.12

Profit before tax

-0.26

-0.24

-0.24

-0.49

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

2.36

-1.15

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.27

-0.23

-0.24

-0.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.84

Net profit

-0.27

-0.23

-0.24

-1.33

yoy growth (%)

15.28

-2.01

-81.87

868.92

NPM

-57.94

-156.81

0

-515.4

