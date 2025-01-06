Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.47
0.15
0
0.25
yoy growth (%)
212.02
0
-100
-86.57
Raw materials
-0.31
-0.09
0
-0.24
As % of sales
67.2
60.93
0
94.21
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.1
-0.05
-0.06
As % of sales
45.83
66.88
0
23.43
Other costs
-0.19
-0.19
-0.18
-0.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.8
129.96
0
219.99
Operating profit
-0.25
-0.23
-0.24
-0.61
OPM
-53.85
-157.78
0
-237.64
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.12
Profit before tax
-0.26
-0.24
-0.24
-0.49
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
2.36
-1.15
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.27
-0.23
-0.24
-0.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.84
Net profit
-0.27
-0.23
-0.24
-1.33
yoy growth (%)
15.28
-2.01
-81.87
868.92
NPM
-57.94
-156.81
0
-515.4
