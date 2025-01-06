Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.26
-0.24
-0.24
-0.49
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.14
0.01
-0.16
Other operating items
Operating
-0.27
-0.38
-0.23
-0.65
Capital expenditure
0
0.12
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.27
-0.26
-0.23
-0.65
Equity raised
-15.17
-14.7
-14.21
-10.81
Investing
0
0
0
-0.01
Financing
4.76
4.28
3.89
3.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-10.69
-10.68
-10.56
-7.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.