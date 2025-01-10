iifl-logo-icon 1
Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

21.71
(1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.24

5.24

5.24

5.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.89

-5.95

-6.18

-8.03

Net Worth

-0.64

-0.71

-0.94

-2.79

Minority Interest

Debt

0.35

0.35

0.35

2.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.29

-0.36

-0.59

-0.45

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.07

0.08

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.37

-0.43

-0.66

-0.61

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.04

0.04

0.04

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.01

0.1

0.1

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.33

-0.47

-0.46

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.28

-0.24

-0.33

-0.3

Cash

0

0

0

0.08

Total Assets

-0.3

-0.36

-0.58

-0.44

