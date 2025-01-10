Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.24
5.24
5.24
5.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.89
-5.95
-6.18
-8.03
Net Worth
-0.64
-0.71
-0.94
-2.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0.35
0.35
0.35
2.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.29
-0.36
-0.59
-0.45
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.07
0.08
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.37
-0.43
-0.66
-0.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.04
0.04
0.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.1
0.1
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.33
-0.47
-0.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.24
-0.33
-0.3
Cash
0
0
0
0.08
Total Assets
-0.3
-0.36
-0.58
-0.44
No Record Found
