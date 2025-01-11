iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
Venmax Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 regarding increase in the Authorised Capital and Issue of share warrants and Issue of Equity shares on preferential basis. In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015 we are herewith enclosing the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11.01.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/01/2025)
Board Meeting27 Dec 202427 Dec 2024
The Board has considered and accepted the Resignation of Mr. Nooka Krishnaiah from the position of Managing Director and Director of the Company.
Board Meeting11 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Venmax Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the Meeting of The Board Of directors is to be held on Monday November 11 2024 For Considering The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has approved the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
Appointment of Mr. Sadhanala Venkata Rao as Additional Director-Whole time Director.
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Intimation of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting22 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
Venmax Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss matter related to Annual General meeting The Board of Directors has approved the Directors Report and the Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting and other Related Matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Venmax Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 12 2024 for considering the Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results for the June 2024 Quarter. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 approved by the Board of Directors Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
Venmax Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 14 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Year and Quarter ended March 31 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report with unmodified opinion for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Apr 202420 Apr 2024
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 20.04.2024 has considered and accepted the Resignation of Mr.Sandan Grover from the post of Company Secretery and compliance officer with effect from 20.04.2024
Board Meeting30 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Venmax Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and any other business item which the Board may deem fit. Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited has considered and approved the Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited has considered and approved the Financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
Board Meeting16 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Venmax Drugs has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board Meeting dated January 16, 2024 for the Change in Management of the Company Venmax Drugs has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board Meeting and Change in Management of the Company dated January 16, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.

