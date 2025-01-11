Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Board Meeting scheduled on 11/01/2025 to consider and approve increase in the Authorised Capital and Issue of share warrants and Issue of Equity shares on preferential basis. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11.01.2025.

Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

The Board has considered and accepted the Resignation of Mr. Nooka Krishnaiah from the position of Managing Director and Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Board Meeting scheduled on 11/11/2024 to consider the Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors has approved the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Appointment of Mr. Sadhanala Venkata Rao as Additional Director-Whole time Director.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Intimation of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Board Meeting scheduled on 22/08/2024 to discuss matter related to Annual General meeting. The Board of Directors has approved the Directors Report and the Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting and other Related Matters.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Board Meeting scheduled on 12/08/2024 for considering the Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results for the June 2024 Quarter. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 approved by the Board of Directors.

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 7 May 2024

Board Meeting scheduled on 14/05/2024 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Year and Quarter ended March 31 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report with unmodified opinion for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 20.04.2024 has considered and accepted the Resignation of Mr.Sandan Grover from the post of Company Secretery and compliance officer with effect from 20.04.2024

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024

Board Meeting scheduled on 30/01/2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 considered and approved.

Board Meeting 16 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024