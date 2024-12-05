iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Company Summary

22.14
(1.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited, (VDPL) was initially incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name and style of Yenkay Medico Private Limited, on 28 September, 1998. The Company thereafter changed its name to Yenkey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Private Limited on 18 January, 1995. It became a Public Limited Company on February 3, 1995 with Yenkey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited. Finally, the Company changed its name to Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited on April 13, 2009. For the past six months, Company focused on establishing chain of Medical Stores with a brand name as Ananya Pharma under the Venmax Drugs & Pharma Limited, with the backing support of Formulations plant (Suzichem Labs). Initially, the Company engaged in the business of pharmaceutical products, drug intermediaries & APIs etc. The Company is engaged in the business of IT & ITES services.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.