Venus Sugar Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2010
|Jun-2009
Equity Capital
38.2
48.65
Preference Capital
3
3
Reserves
-46.23
-38.35
Net Worth
-5.02
13.3
Minority Interest
Debt
47.79
33.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
42.76
46.89
Fixed Assets
36.27
39.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.22
0.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
5.98
6.55
Inventories
13.05
5.95
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.1
0.86
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.45
4.94
Sundry Creditors
-1.61
-1.3
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.01
-3.9
Cash
0.29
0.32
Total Assets
42.76
46.89
