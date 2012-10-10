iifl-logo-icon 1
Venus Sugar Ltd Balance Sheet

0.76
(-2.56%)
Oct 10, 2012

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2010Jun-2009

Equity Capital

38.2

48.65

Preference Capital

3

3

Reserves

-46.23

-38.35

Net Worth

-5.02

13.3

Minority Interest

Debt

47.79

33.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

42.76

46.89

Fixed Assets

36.27

39.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.22

0.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

5.98

6.55

Inventories

13.05

5.95

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.1

0.86

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.45

4.94

Sundry Creditors

-1.61

-1.3

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.01

-3.9

Cash

0.29

0.32

Total Assets

42.76

46.89

Venus Sugar Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

