Venus Sugar Ltd Share Price

0.76
(-2.56%)
Oct 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Venus Sugar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

0.75

Prev. Close

0.78

Turnover(Lac.)

0.24

Day's High

0.79

Day's Low

0.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.9

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Venus Sugar Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Venus Sugar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Venus Sugar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:14 AM
Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.16%

Non-Promoter- 4.65%

Institutions: 4.60%

Non-Institutions: 52.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Venus Sugar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2010Jun-2009

Equity Capital

38.2

48.65

Preference Capital

3

3

Reserves

-46.23

-38.35

Net Worth

-5.02

13.3

Minority Interest

Venus Sugar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.7

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

522.2

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.25

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.18

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,690.1

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Venus Sugar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Nominee (UPSIDC)

G B Pattanaik

Nominee (UPSIDC)

J P Gupta

Director

B D Dikshit

Director

Sudhir Kumar Mittal

Director

Rajeev Kumar Gupta

Director

Shashi Rani

Managing Director

M P Singh

Company Secretary

Naresh Kumar

Director

RPS Malik

Director

Arun Kumar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Venus Sugar Ltd

Summary

Promoted by M P Singh with equity participation from the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation.The company came out with a Rs 9.15-cr public issue in Jun.92, to part-finance a project to set up a plant to produce sugar and alcohol. Total cost of the project was estimated at Rs 33.75 cr. The plant will have a higher crushing capacity of sugarcane to the extent of 3000 tcd with a provision to increase it to 5000 tcd at a minimal cost. There was a cost overrun of Rs 8.65 cr as the capacity was increased to 3000 tcd against 2500 tcd.VSL is engaged in the production and sale of sugar and molasses. Under the incentive schemes announced by the government for new sugar factories, VSL is able to sell its entire production under the free sale quota.During 1995-96, the company has set up new Sugar Plant in order to minimise energy consumption and increase profitability, the production of 3,80,000 sugar bags was allowed totally as Free Sale Sugar. Remaining 45,685 Sugar Bags produced by our factory comes under ad-hoc incentive scheme announced by the Government due to extended crushing upto June, 1996.The company has also shifted its registered office from Delhi to factory site at Shiv Shakti Nagar (Majhawali), Chandausi, District Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.
