SectorSugar
Open₹0.75
Prev. Close₹0.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.24
Day's High₹0.79
Day's Low₹0.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2010
|Jun-2009
Equity Capital
38.2
48.65
Preference Capital
3
3
Reserves
-46.23
-38.35
Net Worth
-5.02
13.3
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.7
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
522.2
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.25
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.18
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,690.1
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Nominee (UPSIDC)
G B Pattanaik
Nominee (UPSIDC)
J P Gupta
Director
B D Dikshit
Director
Sudhir Kumar Mittal
Director
Rajeev Kumar Gupta
Director
Shashi Rani
Managing Director
M P Singh
Company Secretary
Naresh Kumar
Director
RPS Malik
Director
Arun Kumar Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Venus Sugar Ltd
Summary
Promoted by M P Singh with equity participation from the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation.The company came out with a Rs 9.15-cr public issue in Jun.92, to part-finance a project to set up a plant to produce sugar and alcohol. Total cost of the project was estimated at Rs 33.75 cr. The plant will have a higher crushing capacity of sugarcane to the extent of 3000 tcd with a provision to increase it to 5000 tcd at a minimal cost. There was a cost overrun of Rs 8.65 cr as the capacity was increased to 3000 tcd against 2500 tcd.VSL is engaged in the production and sale of sugar and molasses. Under the incentive schemes announced by the government for new sugar factories, VSL is able to sell its entire production under the free sale quota.During 1995-96, the company has set up new Sugar Plant in order to minimise energy consumption and increase profitability, the production of 3,80,000 sugar bags was allowed totally as Free Sale Sugar. Remaining 45,685 Sugar Bags produced by our factory comes under ad-hoc incentive scheme announced by the Government due to extended crushing upto June, 1996.The company has also shifted its registered office from Delhi to factory site at Shiv Shakti Nagar (Majhawali), Chandausi, District Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.