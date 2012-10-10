Venus Sugar Ltd Management Discussions

Venus Sugar Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
VENUS SUGAR LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1. Industry Structure & Development:
India has been known as the original home of sugar and sugarcane. In global
sugar economy, the Indian Sugar industry has achieved a number of
milestones. The Indian sugar industry is the second largest agro-processing
industry in the country. Sugarcane (Saccharum or ficinarum) is the main
source and key raw material for production of sugar in India. Sugar
production in India is concentrated in six states viz., Maharashtra, Uttar
Pradesh, Gujrat, Tamilnadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh which together
account for 85-90% of sugar production in India. The industry directly
employs 0.5 million people while it indirectly provides gainful employment
to another about 4.0 million people engaged in sugarcane cultivation.
Indian sugar production estimates often times remain suspect and prove
vulnerable. Sugar production for 2009- 10 season was estimated at 140 lakh
tones as recently as in January 2010 while trade guessed it even lower at
130 lakh tones. This led to a virtual spiral in sugar prices to reach dizzy
heights. The concurrent story on larger Indian import demand propelled
world sugar prices to a 29 year high level. Within couple of months, sugar
production for 2009 - 10 estimates scaled to 185 lakh tones. Further, the
production outlook for 2010-11 is overly optimistic to reach self
sufficiency and re-emerge as net exporter. This in turn brought an
immediate collapse in sugar price.
Though the Government mandated price for sugarcane was only moderately
moved up, sugar mills volunteered to pay much higher cane prices by almost
50% over last year in their chase for available scarce cane supply and to
lure the farmer back to cane crop. This had its instantaneous impact with
the farmer readily responding to the price signal, tending the cane crop
better to get higher yield and switching over from other crops to plant
more cane. This has doubtless been possible only on the strength of vibrant
sugar prices. According to nationwide survey conducted by AC Nielsen and
adopted in KPMG Analysis, nearly 75% of the non levy sugar is consumed by
industrial, business and high income household segments. Further, even for
a low income household, 10% increase in sugar price would hardly have a
dent of less than 1% impact in monthly food bill.
2. Outlook:
ISO has predicted a smaller deficit for 2009-10 at 8.5 mln tonnes than 9.4
mln tonnes predicted in February 2010. The cumulative deficit of the two
years is near about the two preceding surpluses in 2006-07 and 2007-08.
Consequently it has drawn down most of the excess stock pile. World sugar
production in 2010-11 is now set to strongly recover with Brazil and India
alone producing an extra 10 to 12 mln. tonnes. Many other countries have
also enlarged their cane planting. A marginally higher sugar ethanol mix in
Brazil should also help boost overall sugar output. World sugar balance in
2010-11 will have a surplus varyingly estimated at 2 mln tones by ISO and 6
mln tonnes by Sucden. There has been a redoubtful resurgence in Indian
sugar production during 2009-10 despite a deficit monsoon. With normal
monsoon prediction, sugarcane and sugar output during 2010-11 season should
comfortably exceed domestic consumption levels after two years. Sugar
prices have been on bearish trend though the degree of decline is
unintelligible viewed from a fairly well balanced demand supply parity.
Sugar markets, both global and local, would remain significantly bearish in
the near term. Sugar millers will have to brave themselves to combat higher
input cost and lower output prices.
Value addition through downstream projects is now preferred option of sugar
mills to mitigate the risks of the sugar industry. The concept of the
Integrated Sugar Plant (ISP) is now the corner-stone on which the
industry growth will be driven.
3. Risks, Threats and Opportunities:
Risks:
Sugar Industry in India primarily faces the following risks:
a. Raw Material risk
b. Sugar Price risk
c. Regulatory risk
* Being an agro based industry, the Companys business is inextricably
linked to the availability of raw material and its costs. The raw material
of the company is sugarcane. The company has risk of Govt. policies in
respect of cane availability, SAP & Cane area allocation. Sugarcane
availability is primarily determined by the cultivable area under cane, the
cane yield and the proportion of cane that is crushed by the mill out of
the total cane available (drawl). Area under cane is determined primarily
by the relative attractiveness of cane vis a vis other crops and timely
payments. These factors are largely not within the control of the company.
The company has sought to mitigate raw material availability risk by timely
payment to farmers.
* Sugar prices exhibit volatility and are mainly dependent upon the demand
and supply as well as business cycle conditions and are not controlled by
any single player due to the fragmented nature of the industry. Prices are
also affected by the sales allocations made by the Government on a monthly
basis as well as stocks held by the mills. The company has a detailed
system of monitoring prices and the booking of orders in order to mitigate
price volatility and optimize returns.
* Uncertainties in Government policies and regulations governing sugar
industry in India continue to pose a serious risk to the sugar industry.
This risk arises out of factors such as those pertaining to cane fixation
i.e. State Advised Price (SAP) and Statutory Minimum Price (SMP) for
sugarcane; Control on sale of Molasses; Imposition of Levy Obligation
(presently 10%) at very low price which is not subsidized by the Union
Government; Imposition of stock limits on sugar dealers; Monthly release
mechanism of Central Government which has an adverse impact on the free
sugar trade; Introduction of compulsory packing of sugar in Jute bags;
Higher weightage of sugar (3.63%) in Wholesale Price Index vis-a-vis with
other commodities such as Wheat (1.38%) etc. leading to increased
Governmental Intervention to control Inflation; Volatile sugar export-
import policy etc.
The regulatory risks listed above are Government policy driven and beyond
the Companys control. Every effort is made to conform to regulatory
requirement while judicial recourse is made when warranted.
Opportunities:
* By product management particularly blending of ethanol with petrol and
co-generation of power from bagasse are the future activities and sugar
mills will be able to diversify their earnings and emerge as energy
supplier.
* Consistent improvement in quality of sugar will lead to wider
acceptability of Indian Sugar in the international market. Post
implementation of WTO ruling and after the rationalisation of subsidies in
agriculture in developed countries, India may emerge as a major sugar
exporting country.
4. Segment wise Performance:
Your company is having only one business segment i.e Manufacturing of White
Crystal Sugar.
5. Internal Control Systems and their adequacy:
Your company maintains adequate Internal Control Systems designed to
provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded, transaction are
executed in accordance with managements authorization and are properly
recorded and accounting records are adequate for preparation of financial
statements and information. A comprehensive system of internal controls
employed by the company ensures optimal use of the resources available at
its disposal. Internal Audit and checks are on going process within the
Company. The Audit Committee of the Board, headed by an independent non-
executive director, is in place to review the internal controls and other
financial systems. The internal control system of the Company is monitored
and evaluated by independent internal auditors and their reports are
periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee. The observations and comments
of the Audit Committee are apprised to the Board.
The internal auditors look into various areas of the company with following
broad objectives
a. To ensure critical examination of reasons with a view to trouble
shooting of the problems that may arise due to short comings in systems and
procedures.
b. To review systems and procedures in purchase, capital investments and
routine operations,
c. To identify shortcomings that may adversely affect the companys
operations and profitability,
d. To ensure the compliance of Company policies and procedures,
e. To identify non-performing assets and suggest the procedure for its
disposal
f. Any other assignment provided by the management
6. Financial and Operational Performance:
During the year under review, your Company crushed 10.68 Lacs Qtls. of
sugar cane and produced 0.84 Lac bags of sugar. The recovery of your
company was 8.07%
Further, during the year under review, gross turnover was of Rs. 2223.48
Lacs. Due to lower crushing, a loss of Rs. 674.01 Lacs has been incurred.
The Companys financial statements are prepared in compliance of the
requirements of the Companies Act, 1956 and Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles in India. The management of the company accepts responsibility
tor the integrity and objectivity of these financial statements, as well as
for various estimates/ judgements used in preparation of these statements.
The estimates and/ or judgments have been made on a consistent, reasonable
and prudent basis to reflect true and fair picture of the state of the
affairs of the company.
7. Human Resources and No. of Employees employed:
The Company believes that its experienced and skilled manpower is the
biggest strength for meeting the challenges of changing business
environment. Organisations differ in their ability to harness the full
potential of their employees to the creative pursuit of attaining
excellence. To attract, retain and motivate the best talent, the company
believes in empowering its employees. The company continues to enjoy a
cordial and harmonious relationship with its employees. We believe, it is
our people alone who provide us with the greatest sustainable and
competitive advantage. The basic HR philosophy of the company revolves
around commitment to create an organization that nurtures talents and
enterprise of its people. Your Companys employees fully identify with your
Companys vision and business goals. Training needs are identified in a
systematic manner and regular training programmes are being organised to
develop the knowledge and skill levels of the employees. Since the industry
is of seasonal nature, hence during season time (from November to April)
skilled contractual labour is also hired. Total number of employees
(including contractual labour) as on 30th June 2010 was 258.
8. Industrial Relations:
The management and the workers in Venus Sugar Limited maintain cordial and
harmonious relations - unanimous in their belief that they have one common
objective- Sustainable Success of the Company. All areas concerning
employees involvement, safety, health and training development elicits
their unqualified participation.
Cautionary Statement:
Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis report describing the
companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and
regulations and futuristic in nature.,However actual results might differ
from those earlier expressed or implied. Such statements represent
intentions of the management and the efforts put in to realise certain
goals. The success in realising these depends on various factors both
internal and external. Investors, therefore, are advised to make their own
judgements before taking any investment decisions.
Data and figures relating to industry and future expected developments in
the industry have been taken from industry and industry related
publications and web-sites.