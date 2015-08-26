Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.13
0.55
yoy growth (%)
-75.32
Raw materials
0
-0.11
As % of sales
4.01
20.97
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.31
As % of sales
69.11
56.61
Other costs
-0.11
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
83.04
20.55
Operating profit
-0.07
0.01
OPM
-56.17
1.84
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0.1
0.02
Profit before tax
0
0
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-72.74
NPM
1.64
1.48
