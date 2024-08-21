iifl-logo-icon 1
Venus Universal Ltd Share Price

0.17
(-5.56%)
Aug 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Venus Universal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

0.17

Prev. Close

0.18

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

0.17

Day's Low

0.17

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.65

Face Value

2.5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Venus Universal Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Venus Universal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Venus Universal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:47 PM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.97%

Non-Promoter- 97.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Venus Universal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

12.56

12.56

12.56

12.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.26

-4.26

-4.27

-4.31

Net Worth

8.3

8.3

8.29

8.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.13

0.55

yoy growth (%)

-75.32

Raw materials

0

-0.11

As % of sales

4.01

20.97

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-75.32

Op profit growth

-849.46

EBIT growth

-72.74

Net profit growth

-72.74

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Venus Universal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Venus Universal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

A V Patil

Director

V O Patil

Director

M V Patil

Director

J A Shetty

Director

A S Shelar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Venus Universal Ltd

Summary

Venus Universal Ltd was in the business of providing software and power solutions. Looking at the tremendous growth potential in the field of information technology & power solutions, the company has diversified its export activities in software and the power sector. Venus Universal offers software solutions designed specifically for the needs of the small- to medium-sized business. The company also has a web portal www.eye4us.com which is devoted to create awareness regarding eye, eye care, eye-donation. It helps locate eye surgeons in different cities. Further, the company is also engaged in the sale of hardware products such as floppies, CDs, computer parts, cell phone, processors, monitors, storage devices, laptops, desktops, etc. The registered office of the company is located at Nashik in Maharashtra.Venus Universal Ltd was incorporated on August 13, 1991 under the Act, with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay, under the name and style of Venus Eyevision. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on October 3, 1991. The initial two years were totally devoted for research activities i.e. for the indigenous development of the product. During these years the promoters visited many laboratories to study the technical knowhow of the product.Finally in January, 1994 the Company successfully started the trial production of IOLs. The Companys product has been well accepted among the medical professionals, this is evident from the fact that some
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Venus Universal Ltd

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

