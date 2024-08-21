SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹0.17
Prev. Close₹0.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹0.17
Day's Low₹0.17
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.65
Face Value₹2.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
12.56
12.56
12.56
12.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.26
-4.26
-4.27
-4.31
Net Worth
8.3
8.3
8.29
8.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.13
0.55
yoy growth (%)
-75.32
Raw materials
0
-0.11
As % of sales
4.01
20.97
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-75.32
Op profit growth
-849.46
EBIT growth
-72.74
Net profit growth
-72.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
A V Patil
Director
V O Patil
Director
M V Patil
Director
J A Shetty
Director
A S Shelar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Venus Universal Ltd
Summary
Venus Universal Ltd was in the business of providing software and power solutions. Looking at the tremendous growth potential in the field of information technology & power solutions, the company has diversified its export activities in software and the power sector. Venus Universal offers software solutions designed specifically for the needs of the small- to medium-sized business. The company also has a web portal www.eye4us.com which is devoted to create awareness regarding eye, eye care, eye-donation. It helps locate eye surgeons in different cities. Further, the company is also engaged in the sale of hardware products such as floppies, CDs, computer parts, cell phone, processors, monitors, storage devices, laptops, desktops, etc. The registered office of the company is located at Nashik in Maharashtra.Venus Universal Ltd was incorporated on August 13, 1991 under the Act, with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay, under the name and style of Venus Eyevision. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on October 3, 1991. The initial two years were totally devoted for research activities i.e. for the indigenous development of the product. During these years the promoters visited many laboratories to study the technical knowhow of the product.Finally in January, 1994 the Company successfully started the trial production of IOLs. The Companys product has been well accepted among the medical professionals, this is evident from the fact that some
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.