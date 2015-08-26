Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Twenty Three Annual report of your Company together with the audited annual account of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2013.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Sales & Other Incomes 23.88 Profit before Depreciation & Tax 2.48 Less: Depreciation 2.26 Profit before Taxation 0.23 Less: Provision for Taxation 00.00 Profit after Tax 0.23 Surplus / (Deficit) Carried over to Balance Sheet. 0.23

2. OPERATION

As on today portal is in working conditions but it is required, to go up to the grass root level, hence there is less turnover. The company is on the move of marketing its poital in global market. The turnover of the company for the year was Rs. 23.88 lacs from sale of electrical contract.

The Profit for the year is Rs. 0.23 lacs. As we have not calculated & provided depreciation on portal. The impact of non providing depreciation on portal is Rs. 1,52,24,837/-. We expect increase in the turnover in the current year.

Further the company has diversified in the field of electrical work and electrical contracts and the directors are hopeful of expansion of this business segment.

3. DIVIDEND

Your directors do not propose any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2014.

4. DIRECTORS

In accordance with the provision of the Articles of Association of the company and the provision of the companies Act. 1956. Mr. Vasant Onkar Patil who retires by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting is eligible for reappointment.

And the director of the company has appointed Mrs. Arpana Vasant Patil as Managing Director of company and Vasant Onkar Patil will be as Director instead of Managing Director during the year under consideration.

5. CORPORATE GOVERANCE

Your Company has complied with clause 49 of the Listing Agreement entered with the . Stock Exchange. A report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under clause 49 of the Listing Agreement along with the Auditors Certificate on compliance with Corporate Governance forms part of this Annual Report.

6. INDUSTRIAL RELATION

The company continues to maintain cordial relation with its workers, ’supervisors & Officers in all division to enable it to achieve better performance.

7 PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The company does not have any employees in the category specified U/S 217(2A) of the companies Act, 1956 read with the companies (particulars of employees Amendment Rules, 1988).

8 CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTGO

Information required pursuant to Section 217(1) (e) of the companies (Disclosure of particulars in the report of the board of Directors) Rules, 1988 does not apply to your . company during the year. However every efforts have been taken to conserve energy through the company is not an energy conserving Company. The company has not obtained any technology during the past many years. Like wise there is no separate research and development section. There was no foreign exchange earning and expenditure during the year.

9) DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT ’

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 217(2AA) of the companies Act, 1956, your Directors Based on representation received from the operating management, and after due enquiry, confirm that;

1. That in the preparation of the annual account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2014 the applicable accounting standards have been followed, and proper explanation are given for material departure therefore; *

2. The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company for the year ended on that date;

3. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate, accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. That the directors had prepared the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2014 on a going concern basis.

10) AUDITORS:

The Auditors Mr. Ashok S. Lohade., Chartered Accountant, Nasik, who are the statutory auditors of the company hold the office until the ensuing annual general meeting and are eligible for reappointment. The members are requested consider their reappointment for the current financial year 2013-14 and the authorized the board of Director to fix their remuneration. The retiring auditors have u/s 224 (IB) of the companies Act. 1956 , furnished certificate of their eligibility for the reappointment.

11) FIXED DEPOSITED

The company has not accepted any deposit during the year under Sec. 58 A of the Act.

12) SUBSIDIRY COMPANY

The Company does not have any subsidiary company. Hence Sec 212 is not applicable.

13) ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors would like to express their appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received form the Central & State Government and Banker during the year under review. The directors also express their gratitude to the company, customers and suppliers who have supported the company to achieve more efficiency and productivity.

The Board of Directors place on record their appreciation for the continued co-operation and support extended to the company by its shareholders, staff members & workers for . maintaining cordial relation.