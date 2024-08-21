Venus Universal Ltd Summary

Venus Universal Ltd was in the business of providing software and power solutions. Looking at the tremendous growth potential in the field of information technology & power solutions, the company has diversified its export activities in software and the power sector. Venus Universal offers software solutions designed specifically for the needs of the small- to medium-sized business. The company also has a web portal www.eye4us.com which is devoted to create awareness regarding eye, eye care, eye-donation. It helps locate eye surgeons in different cities. Further, the company is also engaged in the sale of hardware products such as floppies, CDs, computer parts, cell phone, processors, monitors, storage devices, laptops, desktops, etc. The registered office of the company is located at Nashik in Maharashtra.Venus Universal Ltd was incorporated on August 13, 1991 under the Act, with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay, under the name and style of Venus Eyevision. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on October 3, 1991. The initial two years were totally devoted for research activities i.e. for the indigenous development of the product. During these years the promoters visited many laboratories to study the technical knowhow of the product.Finally in January, 1994 the Company successfully started the trial production of IOLs. The Companys product has been well accepted among the medical professionals, this is evident from the fact that some of the leading hospitals like Apollo Hospital, Baroda Eye Hospital, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute etc. have successfully performed cataract operations using the Companys product.After the successful trial of IOLs was conducted, the company now proposes to setup a facility for manufacturing 1,80,000 pieces per annum of IOLs and 48000 pieces of sutures at 100 % capacity. In the year 2007, the name of the company was changed from VEL Software to Venus Universal Ltd.