To the Members of Vertex Securities Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Vertex Securities Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive

Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements including a summary of significant information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind

AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,

2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on

Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements the provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind

AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter(s) How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment of financial assets as at balance sheet date (expected credit losses) (Refer Note No. 6 to the standalone financial statements) Ind AS 109 requires the Company to provide for impairment of its financial assets using the credit loss (ECL) approach. • Read and assessed the Companys accounting policies for expected impairment of financial assets and their compliance with Ind AS 109. The Company recognizes lifetime ECL from initial recognition of trade receivables by using a provision matrix based on the Companys historical credit loss experience, adjusted for factors that are specific to the debtors, general economic conditions and an assessment of both the current as well as the forecast direction of conditions at the reporting date, including time value of money where appropriate. • Evaluated the reasonableness of the Management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimation and related assumptions and tested the controls around data extraction and validation. • Assessed the criteria for staging of receivables based on their past- due status to check compliance with requirement of Ind AS 109. Tested a sample of performing (stage 1) receivables to assess whether any SICR or loss indicators were present requiring them to be classified under stage 2 or 3. In the process, a significant been applied by the Management for: • Evaluated the completeness, accuracy and relevance of data used in the expected credit loss model and checked the mathematical accuracy of the calculations. Staging of Trade Receivables [i.e. classification in ‘significant increase in credit risk (‘SICR) and ‘default categories]; • Obtained an ageing report of trade receivables and tested the accuracy by checking the ageing of select invoices on a sample basis • Grouping of receivables based on homogeneity by using appropriate statistical techniques; • Assessed the additional considerations applied by the Management for staging of receivables as SICR or default categories in view of Companys policy on receivables. • Determining macro-economic factors impacting credit quality of receivables; • Tested assumptions used by the Management in determining the overlay for macro-economic factors. In view of the high degree of Managements judgment involved in estimation of ECL it is a key audit matter.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No. 6 to the standalone financial statements wherein the Company has provided for impairment losses of Rs. 19,752,358/- on trade receivables as on 31st March 2024.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements, and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this standalone Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to thewith audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast as asignificant going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the significant audit and significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and

Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act; f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; g. With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act; In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements Refer Note 30 on

Contingent Liabilities to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts. Hence, the question of any material foreseeable losses does not arise;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the or provide company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief to the standalone financial statements no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under subclauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company had not declared any dividend during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(vi) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

150As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable for the Company only with effect from 1 April, 2023, therefore, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

For S S Khan & Co Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 133324W Sd/- Sarfaraz Khan Proprietor Membership No. 144212 UDIN: 24144212BKBOEK4126 Place: Mumbai Date: April 30, 2024

ANNEXURE ‘A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date.) i) (a) (A) In our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, some of the fixed been physically verified by the management according to a programme of verification which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies with respect to book records were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) included in fixed in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use assets or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The Company is a service company. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventory. Thus, paragraph 3 (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable. v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, attracting the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed thereunder. Thus, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. assets have vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) (a) According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regularly depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, Service tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. There are no undisputed statutory dues as referred to above as at 31st March, 2024 outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) The disputed statutory dues aggregating to Rs. 6,70,642/- that have not been deposited on account of matters pending before the appropriate authority are as under:

S r . No Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Finance Act Tax/ Penalty 632,636 2006-07 to 2009-10 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal. 2 Finance Act Tax/ Penalty 38,006 FY 2014-15 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any 63 transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report under paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully of Registrationor partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditor in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures. xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without from obtaining a valid Certificate the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934. c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d) As per the information and explanations given to us, there are no core investment companies, as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, as part of its group and hence the reporting requirements under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year under audit but had incurred cash losses of Rs. 44,89,488/- in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the requirement to report under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. b) There are no ongoing projects and accordingly, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a special account, in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act.

xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of the said clause under this report.

For S S Khan & Co Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 133324W Sd/- Sarfaraz Khan Proprietor Membership No. 144212 UDIN: 24144212BKBOEK4126 Place: Mumbai Date: April 30, 2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Annexure referred to under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date.) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Vertex Securities Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due tofraud .error We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

However, the Company is in the process of establishing the internal control over financial reporting criteria considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.