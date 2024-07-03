SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹5.8
Prev. Close₹5.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.09
Day's High₹5.8
Day's Low₹5.42
52 Week's High₹7.36
52 Week's Low₹3
Book Value₹1.4
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.34
P/E46.67
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.8
14.8
14.8
14.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.57
-4.93
-4.22
-4.43
Net Worth
10.23
9.87
10.58
10.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.43
-10.12
2.07
0.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8.4
6.99
8.07
7.48
5.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.4
6.99
8.07
7.48
5.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.69
1.39
1.49
1.84
1.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Chairman & Exec. Director
Kumar Nair
Managing Director & CEO
U Ramachandran
Independent Director
James Pothen
Independent Director
Jose Thomas Polachira
Independent Director
Latha Anand
Executive Director & CFO
George Mampillil
Additional Director
Murari Agrawal
Reports by Vertex Securities Ltd
Summary
Vertex Securities Limited was incorporated in 1993. Today, Vertex is one of the foremost brokerage houses, being a member of various exchanges in the capital and commodity markets. The Company is a member of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the Bombay Stock Exchange, the National Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (NMCEIL), the National Commodities Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX). It is a full-fledged depository participant of National Securities Depository Ltd.Vertex Securities Limited (Vertex) and its parent company, Transwarranty Finance Limited, together represent a full-service, investment banking, brokerage and financial services group. The Company is engaged in the business of broking with 250 offices across India. It is also engaged in the business of retail stock broking, retail commodity broking, merchant banking and institutional broking. The Company is also a full service merchant bank and institutional broker. It provides brokerage services in equity, equity derivatives and currency derivatives segments. It mainly offers equity research, equities and derivatives trading, commodities trading, initial public offerings and portfolio management services. It provides mutual funds and small savings instruments. Commodity broking service is provided through its subsidiary company, Vertex Commodities and Finpro Pvt Ltd (VCFPL). The Company started functioning in stock market since 1993. In 2011, Company inve
Read More
The Vertex Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vertex Securities Ltd is ₹40.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vertex Securities Ltd is 46.67 and 3.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vertex Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vertex Securities Ltd is ₹3 and ₹7.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vertex Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.41%, 3 Years at 13.70%, 1 Year at 29.03%, 6 Month at -8.05%, 3 Month at 1.63% and 1 Month at -6.67%.
