iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vertex Securities Ltd Share Price

5.45
(-2.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:51:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.8
  • Day's High5.8
  • 52 Wk High7.36
  • Prev. Close5.6
  • Day's Low5.42
  • 52 Wk Low 3
  • Turnover (lac)1.09
  • P/E46.67
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value1.4
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.34
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vertex Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

5.8

Prev. Close

5.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1.09

Day's High

5.8

Day's Low

5.42

52 Week's High

7.36

52 Week's Low

3

Book Value

1.4

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.34

P/E

46.67

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Vertex Securities Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vertex Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vertex Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:05 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.04%

Foreign: 20.03%

Indian: 53.37%

Non-Promoter- 26.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vertex Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.8

14.8

14.8

14.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.57

-4.93

-4.22

-4.43

Net Worth

10.23

9.87

10.58

10.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.43

-10.12

2.07

0.81

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8.4

6.99

8.07

7.48

5.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.4

6.99

8.07

7.48

5.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.69

1.39

1.49

1.84

1.45

View Annually Results

Vertex Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vertex Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Kumar Nair

Managing Director & CEO

U Ramachandran

Independent Director

James Pothen

Independent Director

Jose Thomas Polachira

Independent Director

Latha Anand

Executive Director & CFO

George Mampillil

Additional Director

Murari Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vertex Securities Ltd

Summary

Vertex Securities Limited was incorporated in 1993. Today, Vertex is one of the foremost brokerage houses, being a member of various exchanges in the capital and commodity markets. The Company is a member of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the Bombay Stock Exchange, the National Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (NMCEIL), the National Commodities Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX). It is a full-fledged depository participant of National Securities Depository Ltd.Vertex Securities Limited (Vertex) and its parent company, Transwarranty Finance Limited, together represent a full-service, investment banking, brokerage and financial services group. The Company is engaged in the business of broking with 250 offices across India. It is also engaged in the business of retail stock broking, retail commodity broking, merchant banking and institutional broking. The Company is also a full service merchant bank and institutional broker. It provides brokerage services in equity, equity derivatives and currency derivatives segments. It mainly offers equity research, equities and derivatives trading, commodities trading, initial public offerings and portfolio management services. It provides mutual funds and small savings instruments. Commodity broking service is provided through its subsidiary company, Vertex Commodities and Finpro Pvt Ltd (VCFPL). The Company started functioning in stock market since 1993. In 2011, Company inve
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vertex Securities Ltd share price today?

The Vertex Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vertex Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vertex Securities Ltd is ₹40.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vertex Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vertex Securities Ltd is 46.67 and 3.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vertex Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vertex Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vertex Securities Ltd is ₹3 and ₹7.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vertex Securities Ltd?

Vertex Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.41%, 3 Years at 13.70%, 1 Year at 29.03%, 6 Month at -8.05%, 3 Month at 1.63% and 1 Month at -6.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vertex Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vertex Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vertex Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.