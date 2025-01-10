To,

The Members

Vertex Securities Limited

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the 31st Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ("FY") ended March 31, 2024.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Vertex Securities Limited in offers comprehensive brokerage services across various financial segments, including equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, andcommodities.TheCompanyprovidesawell-diversifiedportfolio of financial services which includes online mutual funds, online insurance support/services, and online account opening. The Company provides an extensive array of products and services thoughtfully curated to empower customers in their pursuit of expanding their financial assets.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The table below gives the standalone and consolidated financial highlights of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the previous year.

(Rs. in lakh)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 870.09 785.38 908.85 838.19 Total Expenditure 833.38 855.90 862.64 893.83 Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional Items and Tax 36.71 (70.52) 46.20 (55.63) Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Tax Expenses (1.24) 0.00 (0.31) (0.71) Profit/(Loss) for the Year 37.96 (70.52) 46.51 (54.92) Other Comprehensive Income (1.66) (0.67) (1.75) (0.50) Total Comprehensive Income 36.29 (71.19) 44.75 (55.42)

PERFORMANCE REVIEW STANDALONE PERFORMANCE

The total revenue of the Company for FY 2023-24 stood at Rs. 870.09 lakh as compared to Rs. 785.38 lakh in the previous year. The operations have recorded a profit of Rs. 36.71 lakh year as compared to loss of Rs. 70.52 lakh in the previous year.

CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

The total consolidated revenue of the Company for FY 2023-24 stood at Rs. 908.85 lakh as compared to Rs. 838.19 lakh in the previous year. The consolidated operations have recorded a profit of Rs. 46.20 lakh as compared to a loss of Rs. 55.63. lakh in the previous year.

Detailed information on operational and financial performance of the Company for the financial year is given in the Management

Discussion and Analysis direct their household savings into the dynamicReport which is set out separately with the Directors Report.

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

The Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") read with relevant Accounting Standards the issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and forms part of this Annual Report. Pursuant to Section 136 of the Act, the standalone financial statements of the Company and the consolidated financial statements along with the relevant documents form part of this Annual Report and separate audited accounts in respect of the subsidiary are available on the website of the Company at https://vertexbroking.com/Investors/ VertexCommoditiesFinancialResults.

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS

.

The Company plays a pivotal role in guiding investors to capital efficiently market, thus fostering the cultivation of long-term wealth.

The Company has introduced Aadhar-based digital onboarding. This innovative approach empowers customers to seamlessly initiate their engagement with the Company and conduct transactions from the secure confines the Company has enhanced its portfolio analysis and financial planning applications. Moreover, the efforts to diversify its business portfolio by distribution of Third-Party Products, such as Mutual Funds, Non-Convertible Debentures and insurance products, are anticipated to yield tangible outcomes in the coming years.

DIVIDEND

Considering the small profit made by the Company, your

Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE

The Company has not transferred any amount to the Reserves for the year ended March 31, 2024.

SHARE CAPITAL AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

The Authorized Capital of the Company is Rs. 35,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Five Crores) comprising Rs. 33,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Three Crores Only) of 16,50,00,000 (Sixteen Crore Fifty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs.2/-(Rupees Two Only) each and Rs. 2,00,00,000/- ( Rupees Two Crores Only ) of 200,000 Non-cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- ( Rupees Hundred Only) each.

ISSUED, SUBSCRIBED & PAID UP CAPITAL

The issued, subscribed and paid-up Share Capital as on March

31, 2024 was Rs 14.80 Crores, comprising of 7,40,12,189 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 2 each, fully paid-up.

Further, the Company has not issued any convertible securities or shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity or warrants.

RIGHTS ISSUE OF SHARES:

Your company is proposing the Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The company has already received in-principle approval from

BSE on dated August 05, 2024. The time, pricing, and entitlement ratio will be decided by the Board Shortly.

OPERATIONS OF SUBSIDIARY

VERTEX COMMODITIES AND FINPRO PRIVATE LIMITED

Vertex Commodities And Finpro Private Limited (VCFPL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company engaged in commodity broking business. VCFPL is a member of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX).

During the year ended March 31, 2024, VCFPL had total revenue of Rs. 38.75 lakh and net profit of Rs. 8.55 lakh as against the total revenue of Rs. 52.81 lakh and net profit of Rs 15.59 lakh in the previous year. of their homes. Further,

The Consolidated Financial Statements presented by the Company include the financial results of its subsidiary company. Pursuant to provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Companys subsidiary in Form AOC-1 is attached to the financial statements of the Company.

Your Company has also formulated a policy for determining material subsidiaries, which is available on the website of the Company at the web link: https://www.vertexbroking.com/Home/ CompanyPolicy

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposit under section 73 and 76 of the Act, read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 was outstanding as on March 31, 2024.

LOAN FROM DIRECTORS

During the financial year, the Company has taken loan from

Directors. The details of which have been provided in the Financial Statements part of this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTEMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, are separately disclosed in this Annual Report, as part of the notes to the Financial Statements.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

As per Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI Listing Regulations, a separate section on Management Discussion and Analysis Report highlighting the business of your Company forms part of the Annual Report. It, inter-alia, provides details about the economy, business, performance review of the Companys various businesses and other material developments during the year 2023-24 and is separately attached as Annexure A.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of ethics and governance, resulting in enhanced transparency for the benefit of all stakeholders. The Company has complied with the requirements under the Act and as stipulated under the provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations forms part of this Report as Annexure B. A certificate of the Statutory Auditor confirming compliance of the Corporate Governance requirements by the Company is attached to the Report on Corporate Governance.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL Directors

Following mentioned are the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 :

S. No Name of the Director Designation 1. Mr. Kumar Nair self-assessment test Chairman 2. Mr. Ramachandran Unnikrishnan Managing Director 3. Mr. George Joseph Mampillil Director & Chief Financial 4. Mr. James Pothen Independent Director 5. Mr. Jose Thomas Polachira Independent Director 6. Mrs. Latha Anand Independent Director

Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act, read with Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Mr. Ramachandran Unnikrishnan (DIN: 00493707), retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment and your Board has recommended his re-appointment.

Pursuant to Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, brief resume of the Director proposed for appointment/reappointment has been given in the statement annexed to the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

Completion of the Term of Directors and Appointment of Directors:

The tenure of Mr. James Pothen and Mr. Jose Polachira, as an Independent Director of the company, is coming to an end on 19th September, 2024. The Board deeply appreciates the valuable services and guidance provided by the Directors during their tenure.

The company has decided to appoint Mr. George Abraham Vithayathil and Mr. Mathews Varghese as Independent Directors in place of retiring directors and the approval of the members for same is sought from the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company after due assessment took on record the necessary declarations received from each of the Independent

Directors under Section 149(7) of the Act, that they meet the criteria of Independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Act, and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties. Further, all the Independent Directors on the Board of the Company are registered with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar, Haryana ("IICA") as notified by the Central Government under Section 150(1) of the Act and shall undergo online proficiency the time prescribed by the IICA, if applicable. The Board after taking these declarations/ disclosures on record and acknowledging the veracity of the same, is of the opinion that the Independent

Officer Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications experience, expertise, hold highest standards of integrity and are independent of the Management of the Company. The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors are available on the website of the Company at https://www. vertexbroking.com/Home/CompanyPolicy

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors of the Company are persons of ofintegrity, possessing rich experience and expertise in the field corporate management, finance, capital market, economic and business information. The Company has issued appointment letter to the Independent Directors setting out in detail, the terms of appointment, duties, roles & responsibilities and expectations of the Independent Director. The Board of Directors has complete access to the information within the Company. Presentations are regularly made to the Board of Directors / Audit Committee

/ Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee

/ Stakeholders Relationship Committee on various related matters, where Directors have interactive sessions with the Management. Further the Managing Director also holds one to one discussion with the newly appointed Director to familiarize with the Companys operations.

The details of the Companys familiarization programme for Independent Directors can be accessed at https://www. vertexbroking.com/Home/CompanyPolicy

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

The Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee of the Company has laid down the criteria for performance evaluation of the Board and individual directors including the

Independent Directors and Chairperson covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its committees, Board Culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. It includes circulation of evaluation forms separately for evaluation of the Board, its Committees, Independent Directors / Non-Executive Directors / Executive Directors and the Chairman of your Company.

TheBoardandtheNomination,RemunerationAndCompensation Committee reviewed the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman and the Managing Director on their personal performance, participation, contribution and offering guidance and understanding of the areas which were relevant to them in their capacity. The Directors were also assessed on selected parameters related to roles, responsibilities and obligations of the Board and functioning of the Committees including assessing the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow information between the Companys Management and the Board which is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors held on February

13, 2024, performance of Non-Independent directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

The Board expressed its satisfaction with the evaluation results, which reflects the high degree of engagement of the Board and its Committees with the Company and its Management.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, following are the KMP of the Company as on March 31, 2024:

S. no Name of the KMP Designation 1. Mr. Ramachandran Unnikrishnan Managing Director 2. Mr. George Joseph Mampillil Director & Chief Financial Officer 3. Mr. Aniket Malekar Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

During the year, Ms. Preeti Jain resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company effective May 08, 2023.

The company appointed Mr. Hussain Bohra as a Company

Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from June 01, 2023. Subsequently, Mr. Hussain Bohra resigned from the said position on July 15, 2023 due to unavoidable personal reasons and Mr. Aniket Malekar was appointed as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND COMMITTEES

The Board met 4 (four) times during the year, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance report. The intervening gap between two consecutive meetings was within the period prescribed under the Act, Secretarial Standards on Board Meetings and SEBI Listing Regulations as amended from time to time.

The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee has adopted a policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management. The said policy is available on the website at https://www.vertexbroking. com/Home/CompanyPolicy.

The salient features of the Policy are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board has constituted following Committees in compliance with the requirements of the business and relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes:

• Audit Committee

• Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee

All decisions pertaining to the constitution of the Committees, appointment of members and fixing of terms of reference/role of the Committees are taken by the Board of Directors.

Details of the role and composition of these Committees, including the number of meetings held during the financial year and attendance at meetings, are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms a part of the Annual Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

As on March 31, 2024 the Audit Committee comprises of

Mr. James Pothen, Mr. Jose Thomas Polachira and Mr. Ramachandran Unnikrishnan as its Members. The Committee comprises of majority of Independent Directors with Mr. James Pothen, being the Chairman.

NOMINATION REMUNERATION AND COMPENSATION COMMITTEES

As on March 31, 2024 the Nomination, Remuneration and

Compensation Committee comprises Mr. Jose Thomas Polachira, Mr. James Pothen and Mr. Kumar Nair as its members. The Committee comprises of majority of Independent Directors with Mr. Jose Thomas Polachira, being the Chairman.

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

As on March 31, 2024 the Stakeholder Relationship Committee comprises Mr. James Pothen, Mr. Jose Polachira and Mr. Ramachandran Unnikrishnan as its Members. The Committee comprises of majority of Independent Directors with Mr. James Pothen, being the Chairman. from July 24, 2023.

The details with respect to the composition, powers, roles, terms of reference, etc. of the aforesaid Committees are given in the Corporate Governance Report which is presented in a separate section and forms part of the Annual Report.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND GENERAL MEETINGS

The Board of Directors affirms that the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively. The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that pertains to maintenance of records, provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements and provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

The Companys Board and Audit Committee reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems, internal audit reports and legal compliances and provides guidance for further strengthening them. The Audit Committee reviews all quarterly and yearly financial results of the Company and recommends the same to the Board for its approval.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS IMPACTING GOING CONCERN STATUS orders were passed by the Regulators Nosignificant or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operation in future.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The provisions of Section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the

Company. Accordingly, there is no requirement of maintenance of cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act, the

Company had appointed Mr. Yogesh Sharma, Practicing Company Secretary, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year under review, to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the year under review issued by Mr. Yogesh Sharma is annexed to this Report as Annexure C. There are no audit qualifications, in the said Secretarial Audit Report.

VCFPL, material subsidiary of the Company as per Regulation 16(1)(c) of SEBI Listing Regulations, has also obtained Secretarial Audit Report from Mr. Yogesh Sharma, Practicing Company Secretary. The said report also forms a part of this Annual Report as Annexure D.

Further, in terms of the provisions of the Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated 8th February, 2019 issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Company has obtained the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, thereby confirming compliance of the applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars / guidelines issued thereunder, on behalf of the Company.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

At the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held in the year 2019, the Shareholders had approved the appointment of S. S. Khan & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No.133324W), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years from the conclusion of the 26th AGM till the conclusion of the 31st AGM, in terms of the applicable provisions of Section 139(1) of the Act, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

The Auditors Report on the Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year under review, "with an unmodifiedopinion", as given by the Statutory Auditors, is disclosed in the Financial Statements forming part of this Annual Report. The Auditors Report is clean and there are no qualifications in their Report.

The Notes to the Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

The term of Statutory auditors is coming to an end at the conclusion of ensuing AGM and the company has proposed to appoint M/s Deoki Bijay and Co., as statutory auditors of the company. The resolution for the same and further details are contained in the Notice of AGM as contained in Annual Report for FY 2023-24.

REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the Statutory Auditors or Secretarial Auditors have reported to the Audit Committee under

Section 143(12) of the Act, any instances of fraud committed against your Company by its officers and employees, details of which would need to be mentioned in the Directors Report.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES REFERRED TO IN SECTION 188(1) OF THE ACT, 2013

All related party transactions that were entered into during the year were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business except as disclosed in Form AOC-2 which form part of the Board report as Annexure E. The Audit Committee has approved the related party transactions and subsequently the same were approved by the Board of Directors from time to time and the same are disclosed in the Financial Statements of the Company for the year under review.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors has, on recommendation of the Audit Committee, adopted a Policy on Related Party Transactions and the said policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.vertexbroking.com/Vertex/ CompanyPolicy

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, a copy of the Annual Return of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://www.vertexbroking.com/Investors

POLICIES

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

Pursuant to Section 178 of the Act, the Board has devised Nomination and Remuneration Policy for determining director attributes and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnels and Senior Management Employees. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company https://www. vertexbroking.com/Home/CompanyPolicy

CODE FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Based on the requirements under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the Company has adopted a Code of Fair Disclosure to formulate a framework and policy for disclosure of events and occurrences that could impact price discovery in the market for its securities as per the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Code of Fair Disclosure has been made available on the Companys website at https://vertexbroking.com/Home/ CompanyPolicy

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Risks are an integral part of business and it is imperative to manage these risks at acceptable levels in order to achieve business objectives. The risks to which the Company is exposed to are both external and internal. The Company has in place a Risk Management Policy, to identify and evaluate the various elements of risk, which may pose a threat to the business and existence of the Company. After identifying the risk and assessing the level of impact, controls are put in place to mitigate the risk. The policy has different risk models, which help in identifying risks trend, exposure and potential impact analysis at the Company Level.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has Whistle Blower Policy encompassing vigil mechanism to report genuine concerns and grievances of directors and employees in confirmation with section 177(9) of the Act and Regulation 22 of SEBI Listing Regulations. The

Policy provides adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use the Whistle Blower mechanism. It provides appropriate avenues to the employees to bring to the attention of the management any issue, which is perceived to be in violation or in conflict with the fundamental business of the Company. The employees are encouraged to voice their concerns by way of the policy and have been given access to the Audit Committee. The policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www. vertexbroking.com/Home/CompanyPolicy

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY

Pursuant to provision of Section 135 of the Act, the Company is required to form a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Committee and spend 2% of the average net profits of the last three financial years on CSR activities. Accordingly, provisions related to CSR is not applicable to the Company.

POLICY ON SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at work place and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provision of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

The Company has constituted an Internal Complaints Committee as per Section 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Your Directors state that during the year under review, there was no complaint received pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

CONSERVATIONOFENERGY,TECHNOLOGYABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Company ensures optimized and efficient consumption of energy in all the offices/branches of the Company located across India. With the implementation of its digital initiatives, the Company has also substantially reduced its paper consumption. The Company has always leveraged technological innovations to improve its operational efficiency and satisfy and retain its of the customer base. Keeping in line with the SEBI guidelines, the Company has been automating the customer on-boarding process. This has enabled the Company to reduce time-consuming activities and complexity of physical on-boarding of clients.

The details regarding foreign exchange earnings and outgo are given below: Earnings: Nil Outgo: Nil

HUMAN RESOURCES

As a service Company, the Companys operations are heavily dependent on qualified and competent personnel. As on March 31, 2024 the total strength of the Companys permanent employees stood at 68 excluding casual & contract staff. Your Company takes significant at various levels.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

There are no employees drawing a monthly or yearly remuneration in excess of the limits specified under Section 197 of the Act, read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 including any amendments thereof.

The information containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197 of the Act, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time is attached herewith as Annexure F.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There has been no change in the nature of business during the year. There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that: a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, wherever necessary. b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of profit/loss for that period. c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on an ongoing concern basis. e) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls system to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls system is adequate and was operating effectively.

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS & SENIOR MANAGEMENT

The Board has adopted a Code of Conduct for Directors & Senior Management in accordance with the provisions of the Act, and Regulation 17(5) of SEBI Listing Regulations. The Code also incorporates the duties of Independent Directors. All the Board Members and Senior Management Personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code. A declaration to that effect signed by the Managing Director forms part of the Corporate Governance Report. A copy of the Code has been put on the Companys website.

TRANSFER OF FUNDS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 and 125 of the Act, read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"), all unpaid or unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF" or "Fund") Account established by the Central Government, after completion of seven years from the date the dividend is transferred to unpaid/ unclaimed account. Further, according to the Rules, the shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the members for seven consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the demat account created by the IEPF Authority after complying with the procedure laid down under the Rules.

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE

During the financial year under review, no applications was made or proceeding initiated against the Company under the

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 nor any such proceeding was pending at the end of the financial year under review.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

There was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institutions during the period under review.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to express their grateful appreciation for the co-operation and continued support received from customers, shareholders, investors, parent company, collaborators, vendors, financial institutions, banks, regulatory authorities and the society at large during the year.

Your Directors recognize and appreciate the efforts and hard work of all the employees of the Company and their continued contribution to its progress.