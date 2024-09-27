|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|The revised Annual Report is be and is hereby submitted for the typographical errors as mentioned in the covering letter annexed to the disclosure. This is to inform to the exchange that, Annual General Meeting of the company was held today ie. 27th September, 2024. The outcome of the said meeting is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) The exchange is informed about the Voting Results over the Resolutions contained in the notice of AGM held on September 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
