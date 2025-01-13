iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vertex Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

4.71
(-6.18%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:28:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vertex Securities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.8

14.8

14.8

14.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.57

-4.93

-4.22

-4.43

Net Worth

10.23

9.87

10.58

10.37

Minority Interest

Debt

3.03

7.39

4.34

4.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.26

17.26

14.92

14.53

Fixed Assets

0.69

0.68

0.78

1.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.39

3.89

3.89

3.88

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Networking Capital

3.02

-12.1

-19.4

-9.15

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.94

11.36

5.68

4.11

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

22.23

6.34

6.72

9.31

Sundry Creditors

-21.87

-28.65

-30.81

-21.72

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.28

-1.15

-0.99

-0.85

Cash

7.11

24.72

24.78

13.88

Total Assets

13.27

17.25

10.11

9.73

Vertex Secur. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vertex Securities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.