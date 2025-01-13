Vertex Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.8
14.8
14.8
14.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.57
-4.93
-4.22
-4.43
Net Worth
10.23
9.87
10.58
10.37
Minority Interest
Debt
3.03
7.39
4.34
4.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.26
17.26
14.92
14.53
Fixed Assets
0.69
0.68
0.78
1.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.39
3.89
3.89
3.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Networking Capital
3.02
-12.1
-19.4
-9.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.94
11.36
5.68
4.11
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
22.23
6.34
6.72
9.31
Sundry Creditors
-21.87
-28.65
-30.81
-21.72
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.28
-1.15
-0.99
-0.85
Cash
7.11
24.72
24.78
13.88
Total Assets
13.27
17.25
10.11
9.73
