Vertex Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.53
5.63
6.02
5.73
3.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.53
5.63
6.02
5.73
3.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.61
1.17
1.11
1.06
1.71
Total Income
6.14
6.8
7.13
6.79
4.89
Total Expenditure
5.77
5.71
5.93
5.41
4.99
PBIDT
0.37
1.09
1.2
1.38
-0.1
Interest
0.41
0.85
0.76
0.52
0.45
PBDT
-0.04
0.24
0.44
0.86
-0.55
Depreciation
0.18
0.2
0.27
0.27
0.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.22
0.04
0.17
0.59
-0.83
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.22
0.04
0.17
0.59
-0.83
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.22
0.04
0.17
0.59
-0.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.03
0.01
0.08
0.08
-0.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.8
14.8
14.8
14.8
14.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.69
19.36
19.93
24.08
-3.13
PBDTM(%)
-0.72
4.26
7.3
15
-17.24
PATM(%)
-3.97
0.71
2.82
10.29
-26.01
