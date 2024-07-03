iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vertex Securities Ltd Nine Monthly Results

5.27
(-1.68%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.53

5.63

6.02

5.73

3.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.53

5.63

6.02

5.73

3.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.61

1.17

1.11

1.06

1.71

Total Income

6.14

6.8

7.13

6.79

4.89

Total Expenditure

5.77

5.71

5.93

5.41

4.99

PBIDT

0.37

1.09

1.2

1.38

-0.1

Interest

0.41

0.85

0.76

0.52

0.45

PBDT

-0.04

0.24

0.44

0.86

-0.55

Depreciation

0.18

0.2

0.27

0.27

0.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.22

0.04

0.17

0.59

-0.83

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.22

0.04

0.17

0.59

-0.83

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.22

0.04

0.17

0.59

-0.83

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.03

0.01

0.08

0.08

-0.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.8

14.8

14.8

14.8

14.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.69

19.36

19.93

24.08

-3.13

PBDTM(%)

-0.72

4.26

7.3

15

-17.24

PATM(%)

-3.97

0.71

2.82

10.29

-26.01

Vertex Secur.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vertex Securities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.