Vertex Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.43
-10.12
2.07
0.81
Other operating items
Operating
3.43
-10.12
2.07
0.81
Capital expenditure
0.13
1.12
0
0.06
Free cash flow
3.56
-9
2.08
0.87
Equity raised
-9.24
-6.42
-3.44
-4.56
Investing
-2
-0.23
0
0
Financing
1.68
1.5
2.23
1.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6
-14.15
0.87
-2.47
