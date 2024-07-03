Vertex Securities Ltd Summary

Vertex Securities Limited was incorporated in 1993. Today, Vertex is one of the foremost brokerage houses, being a member of various exchanges in the capital and commodity markets. The Company is a member of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the Bombay Stock Exchange, the National Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (NMCEIL), the National Commodities Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX). It is a full-fledged depository participant of National Securities Depository Ltd.Vertex Securities Limited (Vertex) and its parent company, Transwarranty Finance Limited, together represent a full-service, investment banking, brokerage and financial services group. The Company is engaged in the business of broking with 250 offices across India. It is also engaged in the business of retail stock broking, retail commodity broking, merchant banking and institutional broking. The Company is also a full service merchant bank and institutional broker. It provides brokerage services in equity, equity derivatives and currency derivatives segments. It mainly offers equity research, equities and derivatives trading, commodities trading, initial public offerings and portfolio management services. It provides mutual funds and small savings instruments. Commodity broking service is provided through its subsidiary company, Vertex Commodities and Finpro Pvt Ltd (VCFPL). The Company started functioning in stock market since 1993. In 2011, Company invested Rs.300 lakhs in the Equity Share Capital of Vertex Commodities And Finpro Private Limited thereby increasing its stake to 99.45%.During the year 2010-11, the Company altered its Main Object clause of the Memorandum of Association. The Registrar of Companies in his report to the High Court of Kerala during the Amalgamation proceedings had suggested that the Main Objects be modified to reflect the present activities of the company. The earlier Main Object included the activities of non-banking finance companies. Transwarranty Capital Private Limited was amalgamated with the Company in 2011.The Company has helped investors to channelise their household savings into the capital market and building wealth over the long term, through in-depth research and accrued knowledge of capital markets. It offers a wide range of products and services to facilitate customers grow their financial assets. Further, to strengthen positioning as an advisory services company, portfolio analysis and financial planning applications have been improved.