Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

VERTEX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The company hereby wants to convey that, there was clerical error in the Prior Intimation filed with the exchange for the upcoming Board Meeting meeting to be held on 12th November, 2024. In the earlier filed Prior Intimation, the date of Board meeting was erroneously mentioned as November 07, 2024. The said date shall be considered as November 12, 2024. Revised Prior Intimation is attached herewith. This is hereby conveyed that, the Board has considered and approved Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

VERTEX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) ended June 30 2024 Exchange is requested to take note of the Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024 This is to inform to the exchange that, Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 was approved by Board of Directors of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

VERTEX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 2. Issue of Rights Issue upto Rs. 450000000/- (Rupees Forty Five Crores) 3. To take note of the Promoters Declaration in the Rights Issue Process Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024 Company hereby submits, Audited Financial results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 6 Apr 2024

This is to inform the Exchange that, Approval for Notice of Postal Ballot was granted by the Board of Directors of the Company on Friday, April 05, 2024. Kindly take note of the same.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024