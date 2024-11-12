|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|VERTEX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The company hereby wants to convey that, there was clerical error in the Prior Intimation filed with the exchange for the upcoming Board Meeting meeting to be held on 12th November, 2024. In the earlier filed Prior Intimation, the date of Board meeting was erroneously mentioned as November 07, 2024. The said date shall be considered as November 12, 2024. Revised Prior Intimation is attached herewith. This is hereby conveyed that, the Board has considered and approved Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|VERTEX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) ended June 30 2024 Exchange is requested to take note of the Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024 This is to inform to the exchange that, Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 was approved by Board of Directors of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|VERTEX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 2. Issue of Rights Issue upto Rs. 450000000/- (Rupees Forty Five Crores) 3. To take note of the Promoters Declaration in the Rights Issue Process Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 30, 2024 Company hereby submits, Audited Financial results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Apr 2024
|6 Apr 2024
|This is to inform the Exchange that, Approval for Notice of Postal Ballot was granted by the Board of Directors of the Company on Friday, April 05, 2024. Kindly take note of the same.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|VERTEX SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023 2. To consider and approve Postal Ballot/ EGM Notice for seeking approval of Shareholders for Alteration of Memorandum of Association for Increase in Authorised Share Capital 3. To consider and approve raising of the funds through Rights Issue of Equity Shares Board approved:- 2. Appointment of Additional Independent Director Mr. Murari Agrawal DIN:10433524 3. To take Note of Resignation of Mr. Hitesh Loonia Independent Director DIN:02906216 4. Approval of Increasing Authorised Capital of Company up to Rs.26 Crores Divided in to 6 Crore Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each subject to Shareholder approval in Extra Ordinary General Meeting 5. Alteration of Memorandum of Association Clause V Capital Clause, subject to Shareholder approval in Extra Ordinary General Meeting 6. Issue of[+] Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10.00/- each for cash at an Issue Price of Rs. [+] per Equity Share aggregating upto Rs.2800 LAKHS to all the existing eligible Equity shareholders of the Company on Rights (Rights Issue). 7. Approval of Draft Letter of Offer for Rights Issue 3. Considered and approved Postal Ballot Notice for obtaining approval of Shareholders for Increase in Authorised Share Capital 4. Considered and approved raising of Funds via Rights Issue of Equity Shares, Preferential Issue, Further Public Offer or any other mode of Fund Raising (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 13.02.2024) Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31,2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
