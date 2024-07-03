Vidli Restaurants Ltd Summary

Vidli Restaurants Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Kanisha Hotels Private Limited on August 24, 2007, with the Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Vithal Kamats Restaurants Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 1, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name further changed to Vidli Restaurants Private Limited, dated February 26, 2015. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name changed to Vidli Restaurants Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 23, 2015, was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company is engaged in the business of hospitality and runs a chain of restaurants serving hygienic standardized food items in a quick serve format at various outlets on national highways, state highways and cities. The Company operates and manages hotel at Silvassa under Business Contract Agreement.Currently, the Company operate in the format of Dine-in, Food Court and Kiosks. Currently, franchisee for Trade Mark VithalKamats / Kamats, Urban Dhaba - The Rich Taste of Punjab - having Punjabi dhaba theme serving Indian, North Indian, veg and non-veg foodwith live music and live bar; Pepper Fry Veg Multi-Cuisine Kitchen - by Kamats - a multi-cuisine restaurant are been granted.The Company started its commercial operations in November, 2013. Since then, it started expanding its restaurant chain and concentrated on standardizing the products and services through centralized purchasing and training system. In July 2014, the Company opened first franchisee outlet/ food joint and in December 2015, it opened 25th outlet/ food joint. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 13,10,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 1.31 Cr. in February, 2016. The food menu at the restaurant mainly comprises of South Indian Snacks, Pav Bhaji, Sandwiches, North Indian Snacks, Indian Foods items etc. The Company also has venture in Multi Brand Kloud Kitchen with the concept of only delivery or takeaways, production of ready to eat food products, variety of namkeens in 2022. The Company has entered in an arrangement for management and operation of outlets in the Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi District Sports Complex. Further, an arrangement with Conwy Hospitality Private Limited was entered by the Company, pursuant to which the Company operates, runs and manages Kamats Silvassa Hotel, a 4 Star Hotel of Conwy Hospitality Private Limited and its restaurant units situated at Silvassa. A new model of Kamats Legacy with premium dining space was initiated in the year 2022-23 through which variety of South Indian dishes from all Southern states of India were introduced. Presently, one owned outlet at Bhandup is made operational under the said model.