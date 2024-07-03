Summary

Vidli Restaurants Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Kanisha Hotels Private Limited on August 24, 2007, with the Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Vithal Kamats Restaurants Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 1, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name further changed to Vidli Restaurants Private Limited, dated February 26, 2015. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name changed to Vidli Restaurants Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 23, 2015, was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company is engaged in the business of hospitality and runs a chain of restaurants serving hygienic standardized food items in a quick serve format at various outlets on national highways, state highways and cities. The Company operates and manages hotel at Silvassa under Business Contract Agreement.Currently, the Company operate in the format of Dine-in, Food Court and Kiosks. Currently, franchisee for Trade Mark VithalKamats / Kamats, Urban Dhaba - The Rich Taste of Punjab - having Punjabi dhaba theme serving Indian, North Indian, veg and non-veg foodwith live music and live bar; Pepper Fry Veg Multi-Cuisine Kitchen - by Kamats - a multi-cuisine restaurant are been granted.The Company started its commercial operations in November, 2013. Since then, it started expanding its restaurant chain and concentrated on standardizing th

Read More