SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹77
Prev. Close₹77.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.96
Day's High₹79
Day's Low₹75
52 Week's High₹115.98
52 Week's Low₹57
Book Value₹26.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.29
P/E428.61
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.57
10.83
7.58
4.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.13
1.81
1.12
1.06
Net Worth
19.7
12.64
8.7
5.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.96
2.62
4.45
4.91
yoy growth (%)
50.9
-41.06
-9.36
-12.33
Raw materials
-1.5
-1.02
-1.25
-1.64
As % of sales
38.05
39.07
28.08
33.39
Employee costs
-1.05
-0.68
-1.48
-1.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
0.04
0.26
0.14
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.18
-0.18
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
-0.05
0
Working capital
-1.82
0.12
0.86
0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
50.9
-41.06
-9.36
-12.33
Op profit growth
-255.18
-268.04
-120.47
-161.36
EBIT growth
8.28
-60.68
64.85
-78.95
Net profit growth
2.24
-69.86
9.75
-76.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
29.31
25.12
8.13
3.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.31
25.12
8.13
3.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.09
Other Income
0.91
0.95
0.63
0.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Nanette Dsa
Executive Director & MD
Vidhi Vikram Kamat
Independent Director
AMMIN UMER RAJQOTWALA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kurian Chandy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vidli Restaurants Ltd
Summary
Vidli Restaurants Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Kanisha Hotels Private Limited on August 24, 2007, with the Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Vithal Kamats Restaurants Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 1, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name further changed to Vidli Restaurants Private Limited, dated February 26, 2015. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name changed to Vidli Restaurants Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 23, 2015, was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company is engaged in the business of hospitality and runs a chain of restaurants serving hygienic standardized food items in a quick serve format at various outlets on national highways, state highways and cities. The Company operates and manages hotel at Silvassa under Business Contract Agreement.Currently, the Company operate in the format of Dine-in, Food Court and Kiosks. Currently, franchisee for Trade Mark VithalKamats / Kamats, Urban Dhaba - The Rich Taste of Punjab - having Punjabi dhaba theme serving Indian, North Indian, veg and non-veg foodwith live music and live bar; Pepper Fry Veg Multi-Cuisine Kitchen - by Kamats - a multi-cuisine restaurant are been granted.The Company started its commercial operations in November, 2013. Since then, it started expanding its restaurant chain and concentrated on standardizing th
Read More
The Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd is ₹112.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd is 428.61 and 2.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd is ₹57 and ₹115.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.05%, 3 Years at 73.27%, 1 Year at 4.28%, 6 Month at 16.89%, 3 Month at -1.28% and 1 Month at 12.46%.
