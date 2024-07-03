iifl-logo-icon 1
Vidli Restaurants Ltd Share Price

75
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:35:00 PM

  • Open77
  • Day's High79
  • 52 Wk High115.98
  • Prev. Close77.15
  • Day's Low75
  • 52 Wk Low 57
  • Turnover (lac)1.96
  • P/E428.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.09
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.29
  • Div. Yield0.31
No Records Found

Vidli Restaurants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

77

Prev. Close

77.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1.96

Day's High

79

Day's Low

75

52 Week's High

115.98

52 Week's Low

57

Book Value

26.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

112.29

P/E

428.61

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0.31

Vidli Restaurants Ltd Corporate Action

15 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

arrow

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:47 PM

06 Jan, 2025|12:47 PM
Nov-2024Oct-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.32%

Non-Promoter- 44.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vidli Restaurants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.57

10.83

7.58

4.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.13

1.81

1.12

1.06

Net Worth

19.7

12.64

8.7

5.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3.96

2.62

4.45

4.91

yoy growth (%)

50.9

-41.06

-9.36

-12.33

Raw materials

-1.5

-1.02

-1.25

-1.64

As % of sales

38.05

39.07

28.08

33.39

Employee costs

-1.05

-0.68

-1.48

-1.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.05

0.04

0.26

0.14

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.18

-0.18

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0

-0.05

0

Working capital

-1.82

0.12

0.86

0.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

50.9

-41.06

-9.36

-12.33

Op profit growth

-255.18

-268.04

-120.47

-161.36

EBIT growth

8.28

-60.68

64.85

-78.95

Net profit growth

2.24

-69.86

9.75

-76.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2016

Gross Sales

29.31

25.12

8.13

3.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.31

25.12

8.13

3.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.09

Other Income

0.91

0.95

0.63

0.55

Vidli Restaurants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vidli Restaurants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Nanette Dsa

Executive Director & MD

Vidhi Vikram Kamat

Independent Director

AMMIN UMER RAJQOTWALA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kurian Chandy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vidli Restaurants Ltd

Summary

Summary

Vidli Restaurants Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Kanisha Hotels Private Limited on August 24, 2007, with the Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Vithal Kamats Restaurants Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 1, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name further changed to Vidli Restaurants Private Limited, dated February 26, 2015. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name changed to Vidli Restaurants Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 23, 2015, was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company is engaged in the business of hospitality and runs a chain of restaurants serving hygienic standardized food items in a quick serve format at various outlets on national highways, state highways and cities. The Company operates and manages hotel at Silvassa under Business Contract Agreement.Currently, the Company operate in the format of Dine-in, Food Court and Kiosks. Currently, franchisee for Trade Mark VithalKamats / Kamats, Urban Dhaba - The Rich Taste of Punjab - having Punjabi dhaba theme serving Indian, North Indian, veg and non-veg foodwith live music and live bar; Pepper Fry Veg Multi-Cuisine Kitchen - by Kamats - a multi-cuisine restaurant are been granted.The Company started its commercial operations in November, 2013. Since then, it started expanding its restaurant chain and concentrated on standardizing th
Company FAQs

What is the Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd share price today?

The Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd is ₹112.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd is 428.61 and 2.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd is ₹57 and ₹115.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd?

Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.05%, 3 Years at 73.27%, 1 Year at 4.28%, 6 Month at 16.89%, 3 Month at -1.28% and 1 Month at 12.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.37 %

