Vidli Restaurants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
0.04
0.26
0.14
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.18
-0.18
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0
-0.05
0
Working capital
-1.82
0.12
0.86
0.17
Other operating items
Operating
-1.96
-0.01
0.88
0.17
Capital expenditure
0.05
-0.02
0.3
1.97
Free cash flow
-1.9
-0.03
1.18
2.14
Equity raised
5.37
2.02
1.5
1.02
Investing
4.09
-0.03
-0.39
-0.85
Financing
-0.06
0.14
-0.15
0.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.5
2.09
2.15
3.13
