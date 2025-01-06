iifl-logo-icon 1
Vidli Restaurants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

76.38
(-1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vidli Restaurants Ltd

Vidli Restaurant FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.05

0.04

0.26

0.14

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.18

-0.18

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0

-0.05

0

Working capital

-1.82

0.12

0.86

0.17

Other operating items

Operating

-1.96

-0.01

0.88

0.17

Capital expenditure

0.05

-0.02

0.3

1.97

Free cash flow

-1.9

-0.03

1.18

2.14

Equity raised

5.37

2.02

1.5

1.02

Investing

4.09

-0.03

-0.39

-0.85

Financing

-0.06

0.14

-0.15

0.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.5

2.09

2.15

3.13

