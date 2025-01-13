Vidli Restaurants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.57
10.83
7.58
4.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.13
1.81
1.12
1.06
Net Worth
19.7
12.64
8.7
5.39
Minority Interest
Debt
23.9
1.46
0.75
0.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.45
0.16
0.1
0.08
Total Liabilities
44.05
14.26
9.55
6.28
Fixed Assets
15.96
6.07
2.42
2.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.1
4.28
4.27
0.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.09
0.04
0.03
Networking Capital
17.28
2.6
2.39
2.17
Inventories
0.86
0.53
0.32
0.27
Inventory Days
29.48
37.53
Sundry Debtors
1.17
1.78
0.77
0.86
Debtor Days
70.94
119.56
Other Current Assets
19.1
4.23
4.11
3.35
Sundry Creditors
-2.69
-2.7
-0.81
-0.8
Creditor Days
74.62
111.22
Other Current Liabilities
-1.16
-1.24
-2
-1.51
Cash
4.56
1.21
0.44
1.38
Total Assets
44.03
14.25
9.56
6.3
