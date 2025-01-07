iifl-logo-icon 1
Vidli Restaurants Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

76
(-0.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3.96

2.62

4.45

4.91

yoy growth (%)

50.9

-41.06

-9.36

-12.33

Raw materials

-1.5

-1.02

-1.25

-1.64

As % of sales

38.05

39.07

28.08

33.39

Employee costs

-1.05

-0.68

-1.48

-1.24

As % of sales

26.51

26.21

33.44

25.41

Other costs

-1.27

-0.99

-1.66

-2.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.09

37.93

37.34

46.2

Operating profit

0.13

-0.08

0.05

-0.24

OPM

3.32

-3.23

1.13

-5.01

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.18

-0.18

-0.14

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.08

-0.06

-0.05

Other income

0.19

0.39

0.46

0.58

Profit before tax

0.05

0.04

0.26

0.14

Taxes

0

0

-0.05

0

Tax rate

-16.08

14.21

-19.21

3.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

0.04

0.21

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

0.04

0.16

0.14

yoy growth (%)

2.24

-69.86

9.75

-76.09

NPM

1.26

1.86

3.65

3.01

