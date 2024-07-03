Vidli Restaurants Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
29.31
25.12
8.13
3.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.31
25.12
8.13
3.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.09
Other Income
0.91
0.95
0.63
0.55
Total Income
30.21
26.08
8.76
4.41
Total Expenditure
24.86
23.32
8.09
3.74
PBIDT
5.35
2.75
0.67
0.67
Interest
0.91
0.34
0.38
0
PBDT
4.44
2.41
0.29
0.67
Depreciation
1.95
0.25
0.23
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.64
0.56
0.02
0
Deferred Tax
0.13
0
0.04
0.2
Reported Profit After Tax
1.72
1.6
0
0.44
Minority Interest After NP
0.16
0.14
0.02
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.56
1.47
-0.02
0.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.56
1.47
-0.02
0.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.58
1.46
0.11
1.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
3
5
0
10
Equity
11.86
10.83
7.58
4.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.25
10.94
8.24
17.77
PBDTM(%)
15.14
9.59
3.56
17.77
PATM(%)
5.86
6.36
0
11.67
