Vidli Restaurants Ltd Annually Results

76.46
(1.99%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2016

Gross Sales

29.31

25.12

8.13

3.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.31

25.12

8.13

3.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.09

Other Income

0.91

0.95

0.63

0.55

Total Income

30.21

26.08

8.76

4.41

Total Expenditure

24.86

23.32

8.09

3.74

PBIDT

5.35

2.75

0.67

0.67

Interest

0.91

0.34

0.38

0

PBDT

4.44

2.41

0.29

0.67

Depreciation

1.95

0.25

0.23

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.64

0.56

0.02

0

Deferred Tax

0.13

0

0.04

0.2

Reported Profit After Tax

1.72

1.6

0

0.44

Minority Interest After NP

0.16

0.14

0.02

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.56

1.47

-0.02

0.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.56

1.47

-0.02

0.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.58

1.46

0.11

1.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

3

5

0

10

Equity

11.86

10.83

7.58

4.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.25

10.94

8.24

17.77

PBDTM(%)

15.14

9.59

3.56

17.77

PATM(%)

5.86

6.36

0

11.67

