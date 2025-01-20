iifl-logo-icon 1
Vidli Restaurants Ltd Key Ratios

70.36
(5.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:17:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vidli Restaurants Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

110.66

Op profit growth

48.6

EBIT growth

-10.41

Net profit growth

-102.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.17

3.07

EBIT margin

7.08

16.66

Net profit margin

-0.13

11.43

RoCE

6.71

RoNW

-0.04

RoA

-0.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.16

0.86

Dividend per share

0

1

Cash EPS

-0.31

0.95

Book value per share

10.94

10.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

186.87

15.73

P/CEPS

-95.43

14.17

P/B

2.73

1.3

EV/EBIDTA

19.3

13.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

90.59

Tax payout

-33.51

-31.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

43.53

Inventory days

11.22

Creditor days

-44.73

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.51

-1,316.48

Net debt / equity

0.3

-0.33

Net debt / op. profit

14.43

-12.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-23.02

-38.57

Employee costs

-30.09

-19.37

Other costs

-44.7

-38.96

