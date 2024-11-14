Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Vidli Restaurants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter /Half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by the Employees and other Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window for trading in Companys equity shares by Promoters Directors Designated Employees of the Company Connected Persons and Insiders shall remain closed till 16th November 2024. Please take the same on your record. Outcome of Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Vidli Restaurants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of Equity Shares / Warrants through Preferential Issue Private P1acement or any other methods or combination thereof its re1ated matters and mode of obtaining shareholders approval in this regard. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Vidli Restaurants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024; 2. Change in the name of the Company; 3. Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and 4. Explore options and methods for raising of funds. Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by the Employees and other Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window for trading in Companys equity shares by Promoters Directors Designated Employees of the Company Connected Persons and Insiders shall remain closed till 16th August 2024. Please take the same on your record. Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors and disclosures pursuant to Regulation 33 and 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

Vidli Restaurants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business matters: 1. Approval of the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of dividend if any for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Date time place and mode to convene 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company fix record/ book closure date(s) for same and other related matters. Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by the Employees and other Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window for trading in Companys equity shares by Promoters Directors Designated Employees of the Company Connected Persons and Insiders shall remain closed till 22nd May 2024. Please take the same on your record. Thanking you. Board of Director of the Company at its meeting held today has approved and recommended Dividend of Rs. 0.30/- (3%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to approval of Members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024

Vidli Restaurants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year to date ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report trading by the Employees and other Connected Persons of the Company the Trading Window for trading in Companys equity shares by Promoters Directors Designated Employees of the Company Connected Persons and Insiders shall remain closed till 11th February 2024. Please take the same on your record. To sell, transfer or dispose, in one or more tranches entire investment of the Company in Vitizen Hotels Limited, Material Subsidiary. Outcome of Board Meeting and its related matters. Appointment of Ms. Meghna Vihang Makda as Additional Director of the Company to hold the office of Non-Executive Indendent Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 9th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 30 Jan 2024