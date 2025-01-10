TO THE MEMBERS OF VIJAY SOLVEX LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Vijay Solvex Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting

Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How the key audit matters was addressed Litigations Contingencies Principal Audit Procedures The Company has ongoing litigations with various authorities and third parties which could have a significant impact on the results, if the potential exposures were to materialize. -Understanding the current status of the litigations/tax assessments. The outcome of such litigation is uncertain and management has assessed the Litigations/ Assessments status and has applied judgments in classifying/ taking appropriate actions as required under ‘Ind AS 37 - Provisions, Contingent Liabilities, and Contingent Assets. -Examining communication received from various Tax Authorities/ Judicial forums and follow up action thereon. (Refer Note 36 to the Standalone Financial Statements) -Review and analysis of evaluation of the contentions of the Company through discussions, collection of details of the subject matter under consideration and the likely outcome.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and

Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders

Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard, as for the year ended 31-03-2024 the other information has not yet been prepared and not yet been approved by the board of directors.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate material accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of material accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books of the company.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 36 to the standalone financial statements;

ii The company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii There were no amount required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c ) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provide under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Aggarwal Datta & Co Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 024788C CA Pankhuri Aggarwal Datta Membership number: 429303 Place: Alwar Date: 30-05-2024 UDIN: - 24429303BKGZGA4047

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Vijay Solvex Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over

Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Aggarwal Datta & co Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 024788C CA Pankhuri Aggarwal Datta Membership number: 429303 Place: Alwar Date: 30-05-2024 UDIN: - 24429303BKGZGA4047

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment.

(ii) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant, and Equipment by which all Property, Plant, and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant, and Equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and lease agreement on duly executed in favour of the Lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, physical verification of the inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There are no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly statements filed by the Company with the bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year, hence clause (iii)(a) to (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has complied to the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investment and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits nor has any unclaimed deposit within the meaning of provision of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of Act and the rules framed there under to the extent notified. Hence, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained, however, we have not made a detailed examination of such cost records.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee state insurance, income-tax, GST, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax, or sales tax, or GST, or duty of custom, or duty of excise, or cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except following:

Nature of Statue Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Custom Act Custom Duty Commissioner of Customs/CESTAT 90.65 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) 150.99 GST Act GST High Court 222.69

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the income tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c ) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have not been used for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate companies as defined in the Act. There is no subsidiary company of the company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate companies as defined under the Act. There is no subsidiary company of the company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loan and hence, clause (x) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c ) According to information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year and up to the date of the report.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of our audit, there is no core investment company within the group (as defined in Core Investment companies (Reserve Bank) directions 2016), accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the order is not applicable

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the

date of balance sheet and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount in respect of other than ongoing projects under sub section (5) of section 135 of the act. Accordingly clauses 3(xx)(a) of the order are not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount in respect of ongoing projects under sub section (5) of section 135 of the act., Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in report of audit of standalone financial statement. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.