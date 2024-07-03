iifl-logo-icon 1
Vijay Solvex Ltd Share Price

900
(-3.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

  • Open932
  • Day's High932.1
  • 52 Wk High1,387
  • Prev. Close932
  • Day's Low900
  • 52 Wk Low 750.1
  • Turnover (lac)3.69
  • P/E38.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value910.56
  • EPS24.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)288.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vijay Solvex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

932

Prev. Close

932

Turnover(Lac.)

3.69

Day's High

932.1

Day's Low

900

52 Week's High

1,387

52 Week's Low

750.1

Book Value

910.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

288.23

P/E

38.13

EPS

24.44

Divi. Yield

0

Vijay Solvex Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Vijay Solvex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vijay Solvex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.72%

Non-Promoter- 31.27%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vijay Solvex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

280.93

278.19

263.18

208.54

Net Worth

284.13

281.39

266.38

211.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,069.65

1,447.78

878.82

687.22

yoy growth (%)

42.95

64.74

27.87

3.71

Raw materials

-1,892.96

-1,312.88

-781.97

-605.9

As % of sales

91.46

90.68

88.97

88.16

Employee costs

-17.96

-17.65

-16.04

-12.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

86.52

27.31

16.11

13.65

Depreciation

-2.18

-2.05

-1.51

-1.4

Tax paid

-22.26

-6.79

-5.85

-4.7

Working capital

91.31

10.48

45.51

-11.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.95

64.74

27.87

3.71

Op profit growth

120.68

75.92

27.9

10.71

EBIT growth

132

88.2

19.63

20.75

Net profit growth

213.13

99.93

14.69

65.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,829.23

2,430.13

2,715.54

2,069.66

1,447.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,829.23

2,430.13

2,715.54

2,069.66

1,447.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.29

8.11

11.19

8.27

2.02

Vijay Solvex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vijay Solvex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vijay Data

Whole-time Director

Daya Kishan Data

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Saurabh Data

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ram Prakash Mahawar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pallavi Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vineet Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sachin Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jay Prakash Lodha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vijay Solvex Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1987, Vijay Solvex Limited is the flagship company of Edible Oil Division of Data Group of Companies. The major products which it manufactures and markets are Mustard Oil (Kachchi Ghani and Pakki Ghani), Vanaspati Ghee, Refined Soyabean/Mustard oil under the famous SCOOTER brand. The products are synonymous with excellent quality and are available nationwide. It is well diversified into Bone China Crockery, Ceramic Gift items, High tension Porcelain Insulators and Wind Power along with Edible oils.The company came out with a public issue in Jun.95 to part-finance the expansion of the existing capacity and forward integration. The proceeds were utilised by setting up a plant to manufacture vanaspati ghee with a capacity of 50 TPD and also washing soap with a capacity of 6 TPD. The products of the company are marketed under the Scooter brand name. The main products are refined mustard oil, soyabean oil and groundnut oil packed in tins. The company has an extensive dealer network to market its products. The companys vanaspati plant, with an installed capacity of 50 tpd, commenced its commercial production in Mar.95. Since Bone China Ceramic has been well accepted in U.K the company is exploring in Europe market in big way, for this it has decided to increase production capacity of ceramic division.During 2001-02 the company had commenced the 1.38 MW Wind Power Plant at Jaisalmer District. The production had started in March 2002.During the year 2002-03, Company e
Company FAQs

What is the Vijay Solvex Ltd share price today?

The Vijay Solvex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹900 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vijay Solvex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vijay Solvex Ltd is ₹288.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vijay Solvex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vijay Solvex Ltd is 38.13 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vijay Solvex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vijay Solvex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vijay Solvex Ltd is ₹750.1 and ₹1387 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vijay Solvex Ltd?

Vijay Solvex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.04%, 3 Years at -24.53%, 1 Year at 9.67%, 6 Month at -17.45%, 3 Month at -11.68% and 1 Month at -5.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vijay Solvex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vijay Solvex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.28 %

