Summary

Incorporated in 1987, Vijay Solvex Limited is the flagship company of Edible Oil Division of Data Group of Companies. The major products which it manufactures and markets are Mustard Oil (Kachchi Ghani and Pakki Ghani), Vanaspati Ghee, Refined Soyabean/Mustard oil under the famous SCOOTER brand. The products are synonymous with excellent quality and are available nationwide. It is well diversified into Bone China Crockery, Ceramic Gift items, High tension Porcelain Insulators and Wind Power along with Edible oils.The company came out with a public issue in Jun.95 to part-finance the expansion of the existing capacity and forward integration. The proceeds were utilised by setting up a plant to manufacture vanaspati ghee with a capacity of 50 TPD and also washing soap with a capacity of 6 TPD. The products of the company are marketed under the Scooter brand name. The main products are refined mustard oil, soyabean oil and groundnut oil packed in tins. The company has an extensive dealer network to market its products. The companys vanaspati plant, with an installed capacity of 50 tpd, commenced its commercial production in Mar.95. Since Bone China Ceramic has been well accepted in U.K the company is exploring in Europe market in big way, for this it has decided to increase production capacity of ceramic division.During 2001-02 the company had commenced the 1.38 MW Wind Power Plant at Jaisalmer District. The production had started in March 2002.During the year 2002-03, Company e

