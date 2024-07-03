SectorEdible Oil
Open₹932
Prev. Close₹932
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.69
Day's High₹932.1
Day's Low₹900
52 Week's High₹1,387
52 Week's Low₹750.1
Book Value₹910.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)288.23
P/E38.13
EPS24.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
280.93
278.19
263.18
208.54
Net Worth
284.13
281.39
266.38
211.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,069.65
1,447.78
878.82
687.22
yoy growth (%)
42.95
64.74
27.87
3.71
Raw materials
-1,892.96
-1,312.88
-781.97
-605.9
As % of sales
91.46
90.68
88.97
88.16
Employee costs
-17.96
-17.65
-16.04
-12.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
86.52
27.31
16.11
13.65
Depreciation
-2.18
-2.05
-1.51
-1.4
Tax paid
-22.26
-6.79
-5.85
-4.7
Working capital
91.31
10.48
45.51
-11.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.95
64.74
27.87
3.71
Op profit growth
120.68
75.92
27.9
10.71
EBIT growth
132
88.2
19.63
20.75
Net profit growth
213.13
99.93
14.69
65.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,829.23
2,430.13
2,715.54
2,069.66
1,447.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,829.23
2,430.13
2,715.54
2,069.66
1,447.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.29
8.11
11.19
8.27
2.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Managing Director
Vijay Data
Whole-time Director
Daya Kishan Data
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Saurabh Data
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ram Prakash Mahawar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pallavi Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vineet Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sachin Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jay Prakash Lodha
Reports by Vijay Solvex Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1987, Vijay Solvex Limited is the flagship company of Edible Oil Division of Data Group of Companies. The major products which it manufactures and markets are Mustard Oil (Kachchi Ghani and Pakki Ghani), Vanaspati Ghee, Refined Soyabean/Mustard oil under the famous SCOOTER brand. The products are synonymous with excellent quality and are available nationwide. It is well diversified into Bone China Crockery, Ceramic Gift items, High tension Porcelain Insulators and Wind Power along with Edible oils.The company came out with a public issue in Jun.95 to part-finance the expansion of the existing capacity and forward integration. The proceeds were utilised by setting up a plant to manufacture vanaspati ghee with a capacity of 50 TPD and also washing soap with a capacity of 6 TPD. The products of the company are marketed under the Scooter brand name. The main products are refined mustard oil, soyabean oil and groundnut oil packed in tins. The company has an extensive dealer network to market its products. The companys vanaspati plant, with an installed capacity of 50 tpd, commenced its commercial production in Mar.95. Since Bone China Ceramic has been well accepted in U.K the company is exploring in Europe market in big way, for this it has decided to increase production capacity of ceramic division.During 2001-02 the company had commenced the 1.38 MW Wind Power Plant at Jaisalmer District. The production had started in March 2002.During the year 2002-03, Company e
The Vijay Solvex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹900 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vijay Solvex Ltd is ₹288.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vijay Solvex Ltd is 38.13 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vijay Solvex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vijay Solvex Ltd is ₹750.1 and ₹1387 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vijay Solvex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.04%, 3 Years at -24.53%, 1 Year at 9.67%, 6 Month at -17.45%, 3 Month at -11.68% and 1 Month at -5.98%.
