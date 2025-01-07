iifl-logo-icon 1
Vijay Solvex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

908
(0.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,069.65

1,447.78

878.82

687.22

yoy growth (%)

42.95

64.74

27.87

3.71

Raw materials

-1,892.96

-1,312.88

-781.97

-605.9

As % of sales

91.46

90.68

88.97

88.16

Employee costs

-17.96

-17.65

-16.04

-12.52

As % of sales

0.86

1.21

1.82

1.82

Other costs

-80.26

-81.69

-60.59

-52.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.87

5.64

6.89

7.71

Operating profit

78.45

35.55

20.2

15.79

OPM

3.79

2.45

2.29

2.29

Depreciation

-2.18

-2.05

-1.51

-1.4

Interest expense

4.48

-8.04

-2.67

-2.04

Other income

5.76

1.86

0.09

1.3

Profit before tax

86.52

27.31

16.11

13.65

Taxes

-22.26

-6.79

-5.85

-4.7

Tax rate

-25.73

-24.87

-36.32

-34.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

64.25

20.52

10.26

8.94

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

64.25

20.52

10.26

8.94

yoy growth (%)

213.13

99.93

14.69

65.69

NPM

3.1

1.41

1.16

1.3

