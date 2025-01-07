Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,069.65
1,447.78
878.82
687.22
yoy growth (%)
42.95
64.74
27.87
3.71
Raw materials
-1,892.96
-1,312.88
-781.97
-605.9
As % of sales
91.46
90.68
88.97
88.16
Employee costs
-17.96
-17.65
-16.04
-12.52
As % of sales
0.86
1.21
1.82
1.82
Other costs
-80.26
-81.69
-60.59
-52.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.87
5.64
6.89
7.71
Operating profit
78.45
35.55
20.2
15.79
OPM
3.79
2.45
2.29
2.29
Depreciation
-2.18
-2.05
-1.51
-1.4
Interest expense
4.48
-8.04
-2.67
-2.04
Other income
5.76
1.86
0.09
1.3
Profit before tax
86.52
27.31
16.11
13.65
Taxes
-22.26
-6.79
-5.85
-4.7
Tax rate
-25.73
-24.87
-36.32
-34.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
64.25
20.52
10.26
8.94
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
64.25
20.52
10.26
8.94
yoy growth (%)
213.13
99.93
14.69
65.69
NPM
3.1
1.41
1.16
1.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.