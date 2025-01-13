Vijay Solvex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
280.93
278.19
263.18
208.54
Net Worth
284.13
281.39
266.38
211.74
Minority Interest
Debt
9.22
37.59
147.72
116.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.28
7.68
6.44
5.34
Total Liabilities
301.63
326.66
420.54
333.54
Fixed Assets
45.56
37.89
33.18
32.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
64.33
64.71
57.56
52.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.29
1.18
1.13
1.09
Networking Capital
92.93
170.64
177.47
166.52
Inventories
68.4
76.47
130.75
100.33
Inventory Days
17.69
Sundry Debtors
20.63
41.32
47.73
41.71
Debtor Days
7.35
Other Current Assets
40.01
94.29
36.45
73.51
Sundry Creditors
-24
-30.3
-27.38
-39.82
Creditor Days
7.02
Other Current Liabilities
-12.11
-11.14
-10.08
-9.21
Cash
97.5
52.24
151.21
81.24
Total Assets
301.61
326.66
420.55
333.54
