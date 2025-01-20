Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.95
64.74
27.87
3.71
Op profit growth
120.68
75.92
27.9
10.71
EBIT growth
132
88.42
18.91
21.29
Net profit growth
222.97
101.85
13.47
66.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.79
2.45
2.29
2.29
EBIT margin
3.96
2.44
2.13
2.29
Net profit margin
3.22
1.42
1.16
1.31
RoCE
26.9
14.92
9.39
9.74
RoNW
8.38
3.64
2.19
2.35
RoA
5.47
2.18
1.28
1.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
208.56
64.56
32.07
28.19
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
201.66
58.13
27.26
23.8
Book value per share
752.89
489.98
395.08
333.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.31
5.05
14.97
P/CEPS
4.46
5.61
17.61
P/B
1.19
0.66
1.21
EV/EBIDTA
3.84
3.13
12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.73
-24.87
-36.37
-34.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
6.71
10.79
16.54
14.35
Inventory days
11.75
13.09
24.46
29.6
Creditor days
-6.28
-5.41
-5.59
-7.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
18.3
-4.39
-7.02
-7.71
Net debt / equity
0.14
0.08
0.7
0.44
Net debt / op. profit
0.44
0.36
4.43
3.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-91.46
-90.68
-88.97
-88.16
Employee costs
-0.86
-1.21
-1.82
-1.82
Other costs
-3.87
-5.64
-6.89
-7.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.