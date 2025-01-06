Vijay Solvex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
86.52
27.31
16.11
13.65
Depreciation
-2.18
-2.05
-1.51
-1.4
Tax paid
-22.26
-6.79
-5.85
-4.7
Working capital
91.31
10.48
45.51
-11.88
Other operating items
Operating
153.38
28.94
54.26
-4.33
Capital expenditure
4.43
7.22
1.56
2.08
Free cash flow
157.81
36.16
55.82
-2.25
Equity raised
287.83
233.54
200.33
173.66
Investing
3.15
3.05
0.13
28.15
Financing
33.97
8.61
40.4
2.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
482.76
281.37
296.68
201.93
