Vijay Solvex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

900
(-3.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vijay Solvex Ltd

Vijay Solvex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

86.52

27.31

16.11

13.65

Depreciation

-2.18

-2.05

-1.51

-1.4

Tax paid

-22.26

-6.79

-5.85

-4.7

Working capital

91.31

10.48

45.51

-11.88

Other operating items

Operating

153.38

28.94

54.26

-4.33

Capital expenditure

4.43

7.22

1.56

2.08

Free cash flow

157.81

36.16

55.82

-2.25

Equity raised

287.83

233.54

200.33

173.66

Investing

3.15

3.05

0.13

28.15

Financing

33.97

8.61

40.4

2.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

482.76

281.37

296.68

201.93

