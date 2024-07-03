iifl-logo-icon 1
Vijay Solvex Ltd Quarterly Results

908
(0.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

431.82

378.29

404.97

513.18

475.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

431.82

378.29

404.97

513.18

475.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.95

1.55

0.86

0.14

1.03

Total Income

432.77

379.84

405.83

513.32

476.78

Total Expenditure

426.08

377.03

397.6

518.32

475.14

PBIDT

6.69

2.81

8.23

-5.01

1.64

Interest

0.23

-0.06

0

0.38

0.63

PBDT

6.46

2.87

8.23

-5.39

1.01

Depreciation

0.61

0.61

0.69

0.67

0.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.31

0.29

0.67

-0.43

-0.18

Deferred Tax

-1.68

0.05

0.02

0.19

0.32

Reported Profit After Tax

6.22

1.93

6.86

-5.82

0.25

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.22

1.93

6.86

-5.82

0.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.22

1.93

6.86

-5.82

0.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

19.44

6.02

21.42

-18.17

0.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.54

0.74

2.03

-0.97

0.34

PBDTM(%)

1.49

0.75

2.03

-1.05

0.21

PATM(%)

1.44

0.51

1.69

-1.13

0.05

