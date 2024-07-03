Vijay Solvex Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
431.82
378.29
404.97
513.18
475.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
431.82
378.29
404.97
513.18
475.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.95
1.55
0.86
0.14
1.03
Total Income
432.77
379.84
405.83
513.32
476.78
Total Expenditure
426.08
377.03
397.6
518.32
475.14
PBIDT
6.69
2.81
8.23
-5.01
1.64
Interest
0.23
-0.06
0
0.38
0.63
PBDT
6.46
2.87
8.23
-5.39
1.01
Depreciation
0.61
0.61
0.69
0.67
0.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.31
0.29
0.67
-0.43
-0.18
Deferred Tax
-1.68
0.05
0.02
0.19
0.32
Reported Profit After Tax
6.22
1.93
6.86
-5.82
0.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.22
1.93
6.86
-5.82
0.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.22
1.93
6.86
-5.82
0.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.44
6.02
21.42
-18.17
0.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.54
0.74
2.03
-0.97
0.34
PBDTM(%)
1.49
0.75
2.03
-1.05
0.21
PATM(%)
1.44
0.51
1.69
-1.13
0.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.