Vijay Solvex Ltd Nine Monthly Results

892
(-0.37%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:22:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,424.26

1,809.41

1,895.55

1,513.21

1,097.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,424.26

1,809.41

1,895.55

1,513.21

1,097.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.43

8.07

9.78

6.19

1.94

Total Income

1,426.69

1,817.48

1,905.33

1,519.41

1,099.3

Total Expenditure

1,427.31

1,792.66

1,852.85

1,472.32

1,075.49

PBIDT

-0.62

24.82

52.48

47.09

23.81

Interest

1.01

4.36

2.16

-5.79

3.86

PBDT

-1.62

20.46

50.33

52.87

19.95

Depreciation

1.86

1.86

1.73

1.55

1.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

3.11

10.6

12.17

4.32

Deferred Tax

0.44

1.28

0.96

0.32

0.16

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.92

14.21

37.03

38.83

14.28

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.92

14.21

37.03

38.83

14.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.92

14.21

37.03

38.83

14.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-12.24

44.38

115.68

121.31

44.61

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.04

1.37

2.76

3.11

2.16

PBDTM(%)

-0.11

1.13

2.65

3.49

1.81

PATM(%)

-0.27

0.78

1.95

2.56

1.3

