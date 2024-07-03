Vijay Solvex Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,424.26
1,809.41
1,895.55
1,513.21
1,097.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,424.26
1,809.41
1,895.55
1,513.21
1,097.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.43
8.07
9.78
6.19
1.94
Total Income
1,426.69
1,817.48
1,905.33
1,519.41
1,099.3
Total Expenditure
1,427.31
1,792.66
1,852.85
1,472.32
1,075.49
PBIDT
-0.62
24.82
52.48
47.09
23.81
Interest
1.01
4.36
2.16
-5.79
3.86
PBDT
-1.62
20.46
50.33
52.87
19.95
Depreciation
1.86
1.86
1.73
1.55
1.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
3.11
10.6
12.17
4.32
Deferred Tax
0.44
1.28
0.96
0.32
0.16
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.92
14.21
37.03
38.83
14.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.92
14.21
37.03
38.83
14.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.92
14.21
37.03
38.83
14.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-12.24
44.38
115.68
121.31
44.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.04
1.37
2.76
3.11
2.16
PBDTM(%)
-0.11
1.13
2.65
3.49
1.81
PATM(%)
-0.27
0.78
1.95
2.56
1.3
No Record Found
