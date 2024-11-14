|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|VIJAY SOLVEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Director in their meeting held on 14.11.2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|VIJAY SOLVEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1). Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. (2). Fix date time and venue of ensuing 36th AGM. (3). Fix Book closure dates for ensuing 36th AGM. (4). Fix cut-off date for e-voting at ensuing 36th AGM. (5). Appointment of Scrutinizer for remote e- voting & voting through ballot at the ensuing 36th AGM. (6). Approve Notice of ensuing 36th AGM. (7). Approve Boards Report Corporate Governance Report Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the FY ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. 14.08.2024, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidate Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|VIJAY SOLVEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. (2) Appointment of M/s Rajesh & Co. Cost Accountants Jaipur as Cost Auditor to conduct the audit of cost records of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. 30.05.2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. 30.05.2024 has considered and approved appointment of M/s Rajesh & Co. as cost auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|VIJAY SOLVEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. Appointment of Arun Jain & Associates PCS Alwar as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-24. 3. Appointment of Arun Jain & Associates PCS Alwar as Annual Secretarial Compliance Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-24. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. 14.02.2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. 14.02.2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved: 1. The Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2. The appointment of M/s Arun Jain & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. The appointment of M/s Arun Jain & Associates to conduct Annual Secretarial Compliance Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
