AGM 30/09/2024 The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. 14.08.2024, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidate Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024) Summary of proceedings of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)