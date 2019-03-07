iifl-logo-icon 1
Vijaya Bank Merged Cash Flow Statement

46.05
(2.11%)
Mar 7, 2019|03:57:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vijaya Bank Merged

Vijaya Bank Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

541.01

-735.84

1,398.11

2,959.94

Other operating items

Operating

541.01

-735.84

1,398.11

2,959.94

Capital expenditure

141.51

777.97

95.81

113.35

Free cash flow

682.52

42.13

1,493.93

3,073.29

Equity raised

14,060.91

12,066.24

10,458.31

8,206.27

Investing

2,582.06

1,084.37

-1,827.25

11,300.41

Financing

2,59,213.9

2,61,306.45

2,56,672.9

2,22,666.38

Dividends paid

149.82

0

128.87

150.78

Net in cash

2,76,689.22

2,74,499.19

2,66,926.75

2,45,397.13

