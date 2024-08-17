iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vijaya Bank Merged Share Price

46.05
(2.11%)
Mar 7, 2019|03:57:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Vijaya Bank Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

45.5

Prev. Close

45.1

Turnover(Lac.)

5,814.9

Day's High

46.85

Day's Low

44.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,005.6

P/E

9.47

EPS

4.87

Divi. Yield

2.6

Vijaya Bank Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vijaya Bank(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vijaya Bank(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:05 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.76%

Non-Promoter- 19.22%

Institutions: 19.22%

Non-Institutions: 12.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vijaya Bank Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

1,304.15

998.85

1,152.56

859.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,323.05

7,152.64

6,472.16

5,300.64

Net Worth

10,627.2

8,151.49

7,624.72

6,159.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

541.01

-735.84

1,398.11

2,959.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vijaya Bank Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vijaya Bank Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Nageswara Rao Y

Director(PartTime NonOfficial)

S Raghunath

Nominee (RBI)

G P Borah

Director(Shareholders)

Rajan Dogra

Director(Shareholders)

Raghvender Gupta

Company Secretary

K Renu

Managing Director & CEO

R A Sankara Narayanan

Director(PartTime NonOfficial)

Vivek Soni

Nominee (Govt)

N Srinivasa Rao

Executive Director

Murali Ramaswami

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vijaya Bank Merged

Summary

Vijaya Bank, a nationalised bank, is a pan India institution serving diverse sectors of the society. The bank has built a network of 2,129 branches and 2,001 ATMs as on 30 June 2018 that span across all States and Union Territories in the country. The bank is engaged in a wide variety of banking activities including retail banking, corporate lending, SME & MSME lending, agricultural banking and also provides other banking services to the Government of India and various state governments and bancassurance services.Vijaya Bank was founded on 23 October 1931 by late Shri A.B.Shetty and other enterprising farmers in Mangalore, Karnataka. The objective of the founders was essentially to promote banking habit, thrift and entrepreneurship among the farming community of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka State. The bank became a scheduled bank in 1958. Vijaya Bank steadily grew into a large All India bank, with nine smaller banks merging with it during the 1963-68. The bank was nationalised on 15 April 1980.The Bank had sponsored its first Regional Rural Bank in the year 1985 under the name and style Visweswaraya Grameena Bank in March. This Regional Rural Bank caters the needs of the target group belonging to Mandya district of Karnataka State. Vijaya Bank introduced the novel scheme under the name of Vijaya Vichar Vihar in the year 1989. During the year 1992, the bank had introduced automatic renewal facility upto four times in respect of short-term deposits accepted for period
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Vijaya Bank Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.