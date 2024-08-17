Summary

Vijaya Bank, a nationalised bank, is a pan India institution serving diverse sectors of the society. The bank has built a network of 2,129 branches and 2,001 ATMs as on 30 June 2018 that span across all States and Union Territories in the country. The bank is engaged in a wide variety of banking activities including retail banking, corporate lending, SME & MSME lending, agricultural banking and also provides other banking services to the Government of India and various state governments and bancassurance services.Vijaya Bank was founded on 23 October 1931 by late Shri A.B.Shetty and other enterprising farmers in Mangalore, Karnataka. The objective of the founders was essentially to promote banking habit, thrift and entrepreneurship among the farming community of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka State. The bank became a scheduled bank in 1958. Vijaya Bank steadily grew into a large All India bank, with nine smaller banks merging with it during the 1963-68. The bank was nationalised on 15 April 1980.The Bank had sponsored its first Regional Rural Bank in the year 1985 under the name and style Visweswaraya Grameena Bank in March. This Regional Rural Bank caters the needs of the target group belonging to Mandya district of Karnataka State. Vijaya Bank introduced the novel scheme under the name of Vijaya Vichar Vihar in the year 1989. During the year 1992, the bank had introduced automatic renewal facility upto four times in respect of short-term deposits accepted for period

