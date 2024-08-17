SectorBanks
Open₹45.5
Prev. Close₹45.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,814.9
Day's High₹46.85
Day's Low₹44.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,005.6
P/E9.47
EPS4.87
Divi. Yield2.6
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
1,304.15
998.85
1,152.56
859.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,323.05
7,152.64
6,472.16
5,300.64
Net Worth
10,627.2
8,151.49
7,624.72
6,159.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
541.01
-735.84
1,398.11
2,959.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Nageswara Rao Y
Director(PartTime NonOfficial)
S Raghunath
Nominee (RBI)
G P Borah
Director(Shareholders)
Rajan Dogra
Director(Shareholders)
Raghvender Gupta
Company Secretary
K Renu
Managing Director & CEO
R A Sankara Narayanan
Director(PartTime NonOfficial)
Vivek Soni
Nominee (Govt)
N Srinivasa Rao
Executive Director
Murali Ramaswami
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vijaya Bank Merged
Summary
Vijaya Bank, a nationalised bank, is a pan India institution serving diverse sectors of the society. The bank has built a network of 2,129 branches and 2,001 ATMs as on 30 June 2018 that span across all States and Union Territories in the country. The bank is engaged in a wide variety of banking activities including retail banking, corporate lending, SME & MSME lending, agricultural banking and also provides other banking services to the Government of India and various state governments and bancassurance services.Vijaya Bank was founded on 23 October 1931 by late Shri A.B.Shetty and other enterprising farmers in Mangalore, Karnataka. The objective of the founders was essentially to promote banking habit, thrift and entrepreneurship among the farming community of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka State. The bank became a scheduled bank in 1958. Vijaya Bank steadily grew into a large All India bank, with nine smaller banks merging with it during the 1963-68. The bank was nationalised on 15 April 1980.The Bank had sponsored its first Regional Rural Bank in the year 1985 under the name and style Visweswaraya Grameena Bank in March. This Regional Rural Bank caters the needs of the target group belonging to Mandya district of Karnataka State. Vijaya Bank introduced the novel scheme under the name of Vijaya Vichar Vihar in the year 1989. During the year 1992, the bank had introduced automatic renewal facility upto four times in respect of short-term deposits accepted for period
Read More
