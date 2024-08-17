Vijaya Bank Merged Summary

Vijaya Bank, a nationalised bank, is a pan India institution serving diverse sectors of the society. The bank has built a network of 2,129 branches and 2,001 ATMs as on 30 June 2018 that span across all States and Union Territories in the country. The bank is engaged in a wide variety of banking activities including retail banking, corporate lending, SME & MSME lending, agricultural banking and also provides other banking services to the Government of India and various state governments and bancassurance services.Vijaya Bank was founded on 23 October 1931 by late Shri A.B.Shetty and other enterprising farmers in Mangalore, Karnataka. The objective of the founders was essentially to promote banking habit, thrift and entrepreneurship among the farming community of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka State. The bank became a scheduled bank in 1958. Vijaya Bank steadily grew into a large All India bank, with nine smaller banks merging with it during the 1963-68. The bank was nationalised on 15 April 1980.The Bank had sponsored its first Regional Rural Bank in the year 1985 under the name and style Visweswaraya Grameena Bank in March. This Regional Rural Bank caters the needs of the target group belonging to Mandya district of Karnataka State. Vijaya Bank introduced the novel scheme under the name of Vijaya Vichar Vihar in the year 1989. During the year 1992, the bank had introduced automatic renewal facility upto four times in respect of short-term deposits accepted for periods from forty-six days to one year for the convenience of the customers. Vijaya Bank had entered into the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Reserve Bank of India in the year of 1994 to fulfill definite performance commitments. Also in the same year of 1994, the bank introduced the new schemes viz. Vijaya Gift Bond Scheme and Vijaya Service Card for enlarging its services to its business clientele. The bank opened its third exclusive NRI branch at Mapuca (Goa) and established special NRI Cells at the branches in Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Trivandrum and Kozhencherry (all in the Kerala State). During the year 1995, Vijaya Bank had opened 33 new branches and also the bank opened five Hi-tech Agricultural Finance branches at Bangalore, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Lucknow. In the identical year of 1995, the bank entered into an agreement with M/s. Oriental Exchange Co., WLL Manama, Bahrain providing for the Banks participation in the said exchange companys day-to-day management. Vijaya Bank launched a fully operational Custodial Services Division at Mumbai. In the year 1996, Vijaya Bank had opened its first subsidiary, Vibank Housing Finance Limited to add impetus to housing finance. Vijaya Bank introduced three new loan schemes, namely, Vijaya Nivruthi, Vijaya Krishi Vikas and Vijaya Mangala to cater to the credit needs of pensioners, farmers and workingwomen respectively. The Bank had also entered into tie-up arrangements with ICICI, Banking Corporation Limited and Oman International Bank Ltd. Vijaya Bank had introduced innovative banking service called Any Branch Banking in the same year of 1996. During the year 1997, Vijaya Bank had launched a special agriculture credit plan targeted specifically at agriculture and other, rural advances. The Bank also launched the special loan recovery motivation scheme, which helped reduce the level of NPAs from 11.6 per cent to 9.6 per cent. The Bank had entered into domestic correspondent Banking arrangements with various private sector banks and foreign banks during the year 1998. After a year, in 1999, Vijaya Bank had entered into Rs 200-crore take-out financing agreement with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) for funding infrastructure projects. In the year 2000, Vijaya Bank had introduced a new scheme named V-Star savings bank Account Scheme. Vijaya Bank taped the capital market with an initial public offering in the year 2000. The Bank had signed a pact with LIC in the year of 2003 to offer Life insurance cover to all its existing as well as its new deposit-holders. Vijaya Bank had unveiled a new electronic fund remittance facility called V-REMIT, under which the bank customers can electronically remit funds to the account holders in any bank.The MoU was signed with M/s National Insurance Company Limited in the year 2003 for marketing banc assurance products. Bank has decided to amalgamate its own subsidiary VIBANK Housing Finance Ltd. (VHFL) with the Vijaya Bank. Vijaya Bank had opened a Kiosk that is exclusively for retail lending at its Ashoknagar Branch in Mangalore and signed the MoU with Punjab National Bank and Principal Financial Group of USA for a joint venture participation in Asset Management Company. In the year 2004, the bank made tie-up with NIC to offer free insurance policy. Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Vijaya Bank had entered into a four-way partnership with Principal Financial of the US and Berger Paints to set up an insurance broking company. Vibank Housing Finance Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank in the identical year of 2004. The Bank signed a pact with Nabard to co-finance agriculture, agro processing, hi-tech agriculture and rural development projects. Vijaya Bank launched the banks second city specific credit card - the Hyderabad Card. During the year 2005, the bank made tie-up with TAFE. In the year 2006-07, the bank implemented the Crore Banking Solution (CBS) in additional 152 branches. Vijaya Bank opened 43 new branches, upgraded 10 extension counters into full-fledged branches, converted 2 regional foreign exchanges into full-fledged overseas branches and also converted one capital market services branch into a general banking branch in the year 2006-07. The bank had helped 11061 Self Help Groups in the same year by the way of loan disbursement. In June of the year 2007, Vijaya Bank had inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with credit rating agency ICRA, under which ICRA will assign ratings to small scale industries (SSIs) and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are borrowers of the bank. As of April 2008, the bank signed a memorandum of understanding with Fitch Ratings India to provide bank loan ratings to its corporate clients at a normal fee. Vijaya Bank plans to focus on farm and retail lending to push up business.On 14 June 2010, Vijaya Bank informed the stock exchanges that Government of India, the major shareholder of the bank, has subscribed a sum of Rs 700 crore in innovative Tier I Capital instruments in the bank. Perpetual Non Cumulative Preference Shares (PNCPS) - At an annual Floating Coupon to be benchmarked to Repo Rate with a spread of 100 Basis Points above the Repo rate to be readjusted annually, has been issued to the Government of India. The Perpetual Non Cumulative Preference Shares issued to the Government of India are not transferable and are not dealt with in the Stock Exchanges and accordingly cant be traded and /or listed.On 29 June 2010, Vijaya Bank informed the stock exchanges that it has signed agreements for Referral Arrangement with Life Insurance Corporation of India for life insurance business from 3 June 2010 and also Referral Arrangement with United India Insurance co. Ltd for general insurance business from 25 May 2010.On 1 July 2010, Vijaya Bank informed the stock exchanges that it has started Online Trading services from 30 June 2010 in association with IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd.The restructuring of joint venture (JV) companies by Vijaya Bank in association with Principal Financial Group and PNB was completed on 12 January 2011. In respect of Insurance JV company PNB Principal Insurance Broking Private Ltd. (IBC), Vijaya Bank has conveyed its decision to surrender the Broking License of IBC which will enable the bank to enter into Corporate Agency arrangement. Further, Vijaya Bank has divested its entire stake in PNB Principal Financial Planners Pvt Ltd. The allotment committee of the Board of Directors of Vijaya Bank at its meeting held on 28 March 2011 accorded approval for allotment of 3.91 crore equity shares on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 94/- per share aggregating to Rs 368 crore to Government of India on the basis of the approval accorded by the Shareholders of the Bank in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 22 March 2011 at Bangalore. The Allotment Committee of Vijaya Bank at its meeting held on 31 March 2012 approved for allotting 2.28 crore equity shares on preferential basis to LIC of India at issue price of Rs 64.27 per share aggregating to Rs 147 crore. The Board of Directors of Vijaya Bank at its meeting held on 11 November 2013 resolved that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the bank will be held on 12 December 2013 for their approval for preferential allotment of equity shares to Government of India for an amount of Rs 250 crore. On 14 January 2016, Vijaya Bank informed the stock exchanges that the bank is making investment of 1.42 lakh Equity Shares in Private Placement of Equity Shares of M/S. National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) at Rs. 352 per Equity Share, having face value of Rs 100 each amounting to Rs 4.99 crore i.e. in percentage term 1.02% of post-issue equity paid-up capital of the investee company.On 30 March 2016, Vijaya Bank informed the stock exchanges that the allotment committee of the Board of Directors of bank has accorded approval for allotment of 7.34 crore equity shares at issue price of Rs 30.75 per share by way of Preferential Issue to the tune of upto Rs 226 crore to Life Insurance Corporation of India on preferential basis.On 8 May 2016, Vijaya Bank informed the stock exchanges that the allotment committee of the Board of Directors of the bank has accorded approval for allotment of 6.62 crore equity shares at issue price of Rs 33.19 per share by way of Preferential Issue to the tune of upto Rs 220 crore to Government of India on preferential basis.The QIP Committee of Vijaya Bank at its meeting held on 4 September 2017 approved the issue and allotment of 11.10 crore equity shares to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at issue price of Rs 63.05 per share at a discount of 5% on the floor price of Rs 66.36 per share, aggregating to Rs 700 crore. Earlier, the QIP Committee at its meeting held on 31 August 2017 had announced the closure of the issue period for the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on 31 August 2017.The Board of Directors of Vijaya Bank at its meeting held on 8 February 2018 considered and approved issue equity shares on a preferential basis to Government of India for an amount upto Rs 1277 crore. The Allotment Committee of Vijaya Bank at its meeting held on 27 March 2018 allotted 19.42 crore equity shares at issue price of Rs 65.73 per share to Government of India on preferential allotment basis. Consequent upon this, Government of Indias holdings gets increased from 63.29% to 68.77%.The Board of Directors of Vijaya Bank at its meeting held on 20 May 2018 deferred the capital raising plan.The Board of Directors of Vijaya Bank at its meeting held on 29 September 2018 considered and decided to give its in-principle approval for amalgamation of Vijaya Bank along with Bank of Baroda and Dena Bank, in line with Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India proposal dated 17 September 2018 subject to all statutory/regulatory approvals. The amalgamation of these three nationalized banks would enable creation of a bank with business scale comparable to global banks and capable of competing effectively in India and globally. Greater scale and synergy would lead to cost benefits, higher productivity and efficiency of the banking system as a whole. In addition it would provide impetus for building banks with scale, ramping up credit growth, adoption of best practices across amalgamating entities for cost efficiency and improved risk management and financial inclusion through wider reach. The combined business of amalgamated entities would make it second largest public sector bank of the country.